Jujutsu Kaisen overtakes My Hero Academia despite being on break

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 inching closer, it appears that fans have finally gotten back into the series. Gege Akutami's manga managed to surpass the number of reads of My Hero Academia's manga despite the fact that it was on a break. With that, JJK became the third-hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus.

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen follows the story of Itadori Yuji, a boy who ate the talisman of a strong curse named Ryomen Sukuna. Considering that he was a threat, the higher-ups at Jujutsu High decided to give him a death sentence. That's when the strongest sorcerer, Satoru Gojo, stepped in to help him.

Jujutsu Kaisen is now the third-hottest manga on MANGA Plus

Hottest manga list on Shueisha's MANGA Plus (Image via Shueisha)

Gege Akutami's Jujutsu Kaisen, despite the fact that it was on a break, has managed to stay up in the rankings of the hottest manga on Shueisha's MANGA Plus. With that, the manga series managed to beat Kohei Horikoshi's My Hero Academia, which released a very important chapter in the past week.

The manga series currently ranks third on the hottest manga list, securing a total of 420,824 views. With that, the manga also managed to stay above several popular titles, including Aka Akasaka and Mengo Yokoyari's Oshi no Ko, Yuki Tabata's Black Clover, Tatsuya Endo's Spy x Family, and Akira Toriyama and Toyotarou's Dragon Ball Super.

Something to notice is how Hajime Komoto's Mashle: Magic and Muscles also managed to rise up the ranks of MANGA Plus. This has to have happened due to the increased popularity of the series due to the anime.

Jujutsu Kaisen set to be on the cover of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump

Kushi @KushiKuritikaru Issue 31 Preview



Cover & LCP - Jujutsu Kaisen



Color Pages - Ice-Head Gill, MASHLE and Mission: Yozakura Family



Black Clover and My Hero Academia will both be on break Issue 31 Preview Cover & LCP - Jujutsu KaisenColor Pages - Ice-Head Gill, MASHLE and Mission: Yozakura Family Black Clover and My Hero Academia will both be on break https://t.co/dLtojinSr7

While Jujutsu Kaisen was on a break in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump issue #30, the manga will return in issue #31. That said, the manga returns with good news, as it will be on the cover page and will also be receiving a lead color page.

This could be due to the anime's return after more than two years. Thus, fans can expect some exciting details about the upcoming anime in the magazine.

The magazine also revealed how three series - Ice Head Gill, MASHLE: Magic and Muscles, and Mission: Yozakura Family will also be getting color pages in the magazine's 31st issue. Meanwhile, Black Clover and My Hero Academia are set to be on a break next week.

