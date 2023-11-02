Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game announces release date in new trailer

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade game has been the focus of the Jujutsu Kaisen community for quite some time, and the excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of the game's launch.

Currently, season 2 of the anime is airing and it already has 14 episodes, with episode 15 slated for a November 2, 2023 release.

Earlier, information and illustrations regarding the original characters were also revealed. This, along with the upcoming finale of the Shibuya Incident arc in the anime, is sure to push Jujutsu Kaisen's popularity to even greater heights.

Jujutsu Kaisen game set to launch this year

The eagerly anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game is set to debut in late November on iOS and Android platforms, as announced by the game's official Twitter account. Developed by Sumzap, the game is a role-playing adaptation of Gege Akutami's popular manga series.

Originally slated for a spring release, the game faced delays, but is now confirmed to launch before the end of 2023.

In the game, players will probably be able to explore the JJK universe, encountering familiar characters such as Yūji Itadori, Megumi Fushiguro, Nobara Kugisaki, Satoru Gojō, and Kento Nanami. Shueisha, the manga's publisher, has revealed character visuals and stated that more iconic characters from the series will also be featured.

The game will follow a free-to-play model with optional in-app purchases, offering fans an immersive experience without a financial barrier. Additionally, it boasts an exciting theme song, titled Avant, performed by Eve, who previously contributed to the anime adaptation with the opening theme "Kaikai Kitan."

Alongside these familiar faces, new characters will be introduced, including Saki Rindo and Kaito Yūki, first-year students, and Kensuke Nagino, the president of the Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School's Fukuoka branch.

Gege Akutami's original JJK manga debuted in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump in March 2018, leading to the successful anime adaptation that premiered in October 2020. The anime's second season, airing in two cours, began on July 6. Additionally, fans can enjoy the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 anime film, based on the manga's prequel story, which opened in Japan in December 2021.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen: Phantom Parade mobile game, set for a late November release on iOS and Android, is poised to delight fans with its immersive gameplay. The introduction of both familiar and new characters, such as Saki Rindo and Kaito Yūki, adds depth to the JJK universe.

Given the immense success of the anime and manga, fans can anticipate more exciting JJK projects in the future. Notably, the game's inclusion of original characters hints at the potential for unveiling fresh lore, intensifying the anticipation among enthusiasts. As the game launches, fans can eagerly explore and expand their knowledge of the JJK universe.

