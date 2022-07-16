Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime announces cast, stories covered, and more

The official account for the new Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime series announced cast members for and five stories which will be included in the upcoming anime. The series is based on famed horror manga artist Junji Ito’s various stories, which will form the basis for the mostly-episodic, highly-anticipated anime adaptation.

Five specific stories were announced to be definitively included in the upcoming series, with more likely set to be included. Stills from some of the anime’s episodes were also revealed alongside the announcement of cast members and which stories will be covered in Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre.

Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre announces 5 specific Ito classics which will be adapted in the upcoming series

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime congrats to Junji Ito on his multiple Eisner Award noms!



Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre hits Netflix in 2023



As aforementioned, apart from the announcement about the five stories, the Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre anime series also announced cast members which will be included in the upcoming series. The first story is entitled The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Seance and stars Takahiro Sakurai and Romi Park as Kazuya Kikizuri and Hiro, respectively.

Unendurable Labyrinth will see Hisako Kanemoto take on the role of Sayoko, while Yoko Hisaki will play Chiemi in The Long Hair in the Attic. Finally, Natsumi Takamori will play Kuriko in Bullied. The fifth story announced will be Ito’s Where the Sandman Lives, but no cast members have been assigned to this specific story yet.

The anime is set to debut in 2023, and will cover 20 total stories from famed horror mangaka Junji Ito’s vastly large body of work. Stories from the beloved Tomie, Soichi, and The Hanging Balloons volumes will be present, among other volumes as well.

Ito himself had previously announced that there was an upcoming anime adaptation for his Junji Ito Masterworks Collection, featuring some of his more famous works. The collection has 11 total volumes, all of which were published from 2011 through 2013.

A previous Junji Ito anime series entitled Junji Ito “Collection” adapted some stories from the Junji Ito Masterpiece Collection. This is not to be confused with the previously mentioned Junji Ito Masterworks Collection, with the two being distinct and different compilations of various Ito works.

Ito’s Uzumaki manga also has an anime adaptation upcoming, produced by Adult Swim. However, the series has been plagued with production issues and delays, having most recently been pushed into 2023 from its previously declared October, 2022 release window.

It’s unclear if Junji Ito Manic: Japanese Tales of the Macabre will draw exclusively from his aforementioned Masterworks collection or if it will draw from his general body of work. In any case, it seems the Masterworks collection will at least comprise a majority of the source material, given Ito’s previous statements on that specific compilation receiving an adaptation.

Be sure to keep up with all Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

