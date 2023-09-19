Kagura Bachi manga overtakes Black Clover and Spy X Family with just one chapter

The Kagura Bachi manga has already become the talk of the town despite having only one chapter published. This goes to show the desire anime and manga fans have for new series at the moment. Takeru Hokazono's manga, which stars a nameless swordsman, has already overtaken the likes of Black Clover and Spy X Family, two prominent titles in the industry, in Shueisha's MangaPLUS's "hot list."

This list focuses on the most-read series at the moment and the Kagura Bachi manga has already cracked the top 10, which couples the series with the likes of Dragon Ball Super, Boruto, and My Hero Academia.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Kagura Bachi manga.

The Kagura Bachi manga ranks at number 10 on Shueisha's MangaPLUS's "hot list"

Expand Tweet

Shonen Jump had started their NEXTWAVE initiative to promote new series and this made a lot of sense considering that many of their hit titles, such as My Hero Academia, Black Clover, or Jujutsu Kaisen, are close to ending. Even manga fans believed that there was a need for new blood in the industry and the Kagura Bachi manga seems to be exactly that, which is why the hype surrounding this series has been so notorious.

The series has ranked at number 10 on Shueisha's MangaPLUS's "hot list," surpassing Black Clover and Spy X Family, which rank at number 11 and 12, respectively. This list highlights the manga that have been read the most in recent days.

This says a lot as the manga only has one chapter so far, and while the reception has been positive, it goes to show that fans were looking for something new and exciting in the industry.

The series thus far

Expand Tweet

While author Takeru Hokazono hasn't revealed a lot of details about the series in the first chapter, he has given fans a glimpse of the basic plot, which revolves around a nameless swordsman seeking revenge against the Yakuza. It is revealed that this mysterious swordsman is the son of a blacksmith and has mentioned that many of the Yakuza don't deserve to live or wield their swords.

The series thus far has been praised for its art and dynamic direction. There currently isn't a lot of information regarding what the next chapters are going to be about and fans can't wait to see what it brings to the table.

Chapter 2 of the title is scheduled to release on September 25, 2023.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.