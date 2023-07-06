KamiErabi GOD anime reveals new teaser trailer and release window

The KamiErabi GOD anime recently got a new trailer and it has been announced that the series is going to come out in October of this year. The anime series is a project by Unend Studio and it doesn't have a manga or any other source material, so this is an original series by this studio.

The battle royale series was announced back in the Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2023 and is led by Yoko Taro, a man most commonly known for his work with video games, which may explain the animation style of the series as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the KamiErabi GOD anime series.

More details about the KamiErabi GOD anime

The trailer for the KamiErabi GOD anime was released on July 2 and it has been very well-received, showing the series' premise and a bit of the animation. The trailer showed the different students that are going to become a part of the battle royale, the premise of the competition itself, and said students' desire to become gods if they become victorious.

One of the most notorious aspects of the teaser trailer was the animation style. It is heavily 3D, holding a lot of similarities to the visuals that can be seen in video games, which is not unusual considering that the head of the project, Yoko Taro, comes from a video game background.

Leaving Taro aside, the series is going to be made by Unend, the director is going to be Hiroyuki Seshita, Jin is going to be the one in charge of writing the scripts, Atsushi Ohkubo is going to do the character designs, and Monaca is going to be the one responsible for making the music in this series.

The premise of the KamiErabi GOD anime

The premise of the KamiErabi GOD anime is very simple: there is a group of students who have been given the very unique opportunity of obtaining godhood. However, there is a catch: in order for one of them to attain that goal, they need to become a part of a battle royale, and the sole survivor is going to get the prize in question.

Because of the video game background of the people involved in this project, there is no surprise that the series has a lot of topics and concepts reminiscent of video games. In fact, the students find the proposal through an app, which has been one of the ways that the series has been promoted on social media platforms, and that is a major element of the plot.

All in all, it is a series with a very strong and unique premise. It is going to premiere on Fuji TV in Japan and is going to be streamed by Crunchyroll for the rest of the world.

