Kingdom Chapter 763 release date, where to read, what to expect, and more

Kingdom Chapter 763 has been confirmed to be released on June 29, 2023. The popular historical manga series by Yasuhisa Hara is set during the Warring States period and follows the tale of a War orphan, Xin, who fights to be the greatest general to ever exist and unify the whole of China in the process.

The previous chapter followed Xin and Piao as the latter accepts a prestigious position in the royal court of Qin. The story further revealed Xin's encounters with Zhen Ying, who would come to govern Qin. It also explored their journey together, with Zhen hoping to unify the nation and Xin aiming to climb the military ranks.

While there are a number of websites offering the availability manga series, fans can find Kingdom Chapter 763 on the official Shueisha’s Weekly Young Jump magazine.

What to expect in Kingdom Chapter 763?

Kingdom Chapter 763 will continue the story of Kan Pishi, a legalist scholar from the Han state who was invited to join the Qin court as a guest. Kan Pishi and King Sei had a one-on-one discussion in the previous chapter, but they were unable to come to an understanding on their perspectives on human nature and government.

Kan Pishi contends that humans are innately bad and require strict laws to be governed, whereas Sei holds that people are naturally good and light.

In addition, Kingdom Chapter 763 may also include various alliances and relationships between different nations, which could also explore the several problems and consequences they may face in the process.

Finally, Kingdom Chapter 763 will also explore the alliance with Korea, which was seen favourably at the time since the Qin Dynasty was in the process of uniting China.

More about Kingdom

The historical manga series, Kingdom has been going since January 2006. There are currently 60 volumes and more than 760 chapters released. It has received several honours, including the Kodansha Manga Award and the Tezuka Osamu Cultural Prize.

The synopsis of Kingdom on MyAnimeList reads:

"During the Warring States period in China, Xin and Piao are two brother-like youngsters who dream of becoming Great Generals, despite their low status as orphaned slaves. One day, they encounter a man of nobility, who gives Piao an opportunity to undertake an important duty within the state of Qin's royal palace. Parting ways, Xin and Piao promise each other to one day become the greatest generals in the world. However, after a fierce coup d'état occurs in the palace, Xin meets with a dying Piao, whose last words spur him into action and lead him to encounter the young and soon-to-be king of Qin, Zheng Ying."

It further reads:

"Although initially on bad terms, Xin and Zheng become comrades and start on a path filled with trials and bloodshed. Zheng's objective is to bring all the warring states under Qin, and Xin seeks to climb to the very top of the army ranks. Against a backdrop of constant tactical battle between states and great political unrest, both outside and within the palace, the two endeavor towards their monumental ambitions that will change history forever."

Additionally, it has been made into an anime series with three seasons and more than 70 episodes. The spectacular battles, believable characters, and historical accuracy of the manga has been praised by fans and critics alike.

