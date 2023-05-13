Knights of the Zodiac live-action becomes a laughing stock 24 hours after its release

The much-awaited live-action Knights of the Zodiac adaptation has seen a rapid and ruthless response from reviewers and spectators alike. It garnered a pitiful 20% rating on Rotten Tomatoes just 24 hours after its debut on May 12, 2023. Expectations were high for this renowned anime to succeed on the big screen thanks to a star-studded ensemble. This included Mackenyu as Pegasus Seiya, Madison Iseman as Athena, Diego Tinoco as Nero, Mark Dacascos as Mylock, and Sean Bean as Alman Kiddo.

However, the early responses have changed the formerly upbeat environment into one of mockery and dismay. Fans have been looking at the critical fiasco and wondering about the errors that plagued the Knights of the Zodiac live-action. Needless to say, it has left fans disappointed and wondering about the future of their cherished franchise. As laughter reverberates through social media and discussions about the disastrous adaptation rage, let's hear from the critics themselves.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers for the anime/movie and character fates mentioned therein. The opinions expressed are solely those of the author.

Knights of the Zodiac scored a 20% on Rotten Tomatoes

The Hollywood Handle @hollywoodhandle The ‘KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC’ live-action adaptation opened with 20% on Rotten Tomatoes The ‘KNIGHTS OF THE ZODIAC’ live-action adaptation opened with 20% on Rotten Tomatoes 🍅 https://t.co/aLQIpctzVn

Today, fans of the anime series Saint Seiya, also known as Knights of the Zodiac, experienced a significant blow to their hope of seeing a successful live-action adaptation of the series. The highly anticipated Knights of the Zodiac live-action remake, directed by Tomasz Bagiński, premiered on May 12, 2023. However, it has already received a dismal rating of 20% on Rotten Tomatoes - making it one of the most poorly-reviewed movies of the year.

Viewers were quick to share their dislike for the live-action remake, citing issues such as lackluster special effects and poor casting choices. They were also disappointed by the unevenly paced plot that fail to capture the essence of the original anime. Even fans of the Saint Seiya anime, which is widely considered to be one of the greatest anime series of all time, expressed their disappointment with the live-action remake. Some even went as far as giving it a thumbs-down on social media.

OrionAnakari⚡ @OrionAnakaris @hollywoodhandle That's what happens when the studio (Sony) behind It is more interested in setting up franchises, than sticking the landing on a great film.... @hollywoodhandle That's what happens when the studio (Sony) behind It is more interested in setting up franchises, than sticking the landing on a great film.... https://t.co/3pMQkHr8QB

One of the biggest points of contention for fans is the casting of Mark Dacascos as Mylock. Critics argue that Dacascos doesn't have the range to play a character like Mylock, who is a hard-boiled, older man who guides Seiya and can crack wise in the face of death. Dacascos is best known for his roles in martial arts films such as John Wick Chapter 3 – Parabellum and Brotherhood of the Wolf.

However, not everything about the live-action remake has received negative reviews. According to some fans, the special effects, while not perfect, are still impressive, and some scenes, such as the battle between Seiya and the Silver Saint, were well-executed. Unfortunately, these positives have been overshadowed by the poor overall reception toward the show.

Jpotter18 @Jpotter180293



I really hope they make a sequel @hollywoodhandle Really? I mean is not great but is not that bad either, is far from the source material but I did enjoy it as a movie.I really hope they make a sequel @hollywoodhandle Really? I mean is not great but is not that bad either, is far from the source material but I did enjoy it as a movie.I really hope they make a sequel

Fans of Saint Seiya/Knights of the Zodiac, who have been eagerly anticipating the live-action remake for years, are struggling to come to terms with its poor reception. Many are holding onto hope that future seasons will improve upon the show's many faults and deliver the Knights of the Zodiac experience that they have been waiting for.

In the meantime, fans can continue to enjoy the original anime, which has stood the test of time and remains a beloved classic among anime lovers.

