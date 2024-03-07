Korean Parasyte live-action series reveals new teaser trailer and visual ahead of premiere

On Thursday, March 7, 2024, the official staff for the Korean Parasyte live-action series, titled, Parasyte: The Grey, streamed a new English-subtitled teaser trailer and a visual ahead of the series' premiere on April 5, 2024. The short clip teased the show's plot and highlighted the main characters.

The upcoming Korean Parasyte live-action series is based on the Japanese manga series, Parasyte, written and illustrated by the renowned mangaka, Hitoshi Iwaaki. The manga was launched in Kodansha's Afternoon Magazine, where it ran from 1990 to 1995. Notably, the live-action series will explore a different story, while retaining the core themes.

The new trailer for the Korean Parasyte live-action series showcases the assault of the Parasites

Netflix streamed the official teaser and unveiled the teaser visual for the Korean Parasyte live-action series, Parasyte: The Grey, on Thursday, March 7, 2024. It was earlier revealed that the series would premiere exclusively on Netflix on April 5, 2024, with six episodes.

Notably, the latest trailer showcases a world where numerous people have been consumed by alien beings known as the Parasites. The short video shows human beings engaging in a battle for survival against these parasites, who pose a sinister threat to their existence.

Additionally, the teaser trailer highlights Kang-woo (played by Koo Kyo-hwan), who searches for his missing sibling while hiding from the parasites. Team Grey's resistance is also one of the key points of the trailer.

Moreover, the video also shows Heidi, a parasite, and Su-in, who have formed a bizarre co-existence. Undoubtedly, the teaser raises various questions at the end, such as how Su-in became a "mutant," and whose side she is on, and others.

Aside from the teaser trailer, Netflix has also unveiled a new poster or visual for the Korean Parasyte Live-action series.

The poster features a close-up of the main lead, Su-in, who has a co-existence with Heidi, a parasite that failed to infiltrate her brain. In the background of the visual, fans can see the "parasitic bubbles" that signal their infiltration into human life.

Cast and staff, and other details

Parasites, as seen in the trailer (Image via Netflix)

The Korean Parasyte live-action series, titled Parasyte: The Grey, features a stellar cast and staff. Yeon Sang-ho, who has earlier worked in Train to Busan and Peninsula, is directing the series, with Yeon Sang-so and Ryu Yong-jae in charge of the screenwriting.

The live-action series features Jeon So-nee as Jeong Su-in and Koo Kyo-hwan as Seol Kang-woo as the lead characters. Other cast members are Lee Jung-hyun, Kwon Hae-ho, Kim In-kwon, and others.

Shinichi and Migi, as seen in the Parasyte: The Maxim anime (Image via Madhouse)

As mentioned earlier, the upcoming Korean Parasyte live-action takes the core themes from Hitoshi Iwaaki's Parasyte manga (which also has an anime version produced by Madhouse) and explores a new narrative.

The story revolves around Su-in (played by Jeon So-nee), a woman who grapples with a new reality after forming a bizarre co-existence with a parasite named Heidi. At the same time, the narrative showcases Team Grey's resistance, as they fight against the parasites who have taken over human bodies.

Interestingly, Hitoshi-san's original manga follows the life of a high school student, Shinichi Izumi, who forms a unique co-existence with a parasite called Migi. Together, Shinichi and Migi are seen fighting other parasites who want to eradicate human beings.

