Latest My Hero Academia illustration has Bakugo join Deku and Todoroki

My Hero Academia's creator, Kohei Horikoshi, has revealed his illustration for Natsucomi 2023. Comiket 102 or Natsucomi (summer comiket) is the biggest annual pop culture event held twice in Japan, in winter and summer, at Tokyo Big Sight.

The event is dedicated to official as well as fan-made artworks of independently created and published manga. As such, Horikoshi decided to bring Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki to the front lines through his illustration for the upcoming event.

Kohei Horikoshi is famous for his popular manga series, My Hero Academia. The series was primarily inspired by Naruto, which, according to Horikoshi, is the greatest shonen manga that made up his childhood. The ongoing My Hero Academia series made its onscreen debut worldwide on April 3, 2016, and is currently running its sixth season.

Horikoshi brings the iconic trio from My Hero Academia to life for Natsucomi 2023

Horikoshi’s illustration for Natsucomi 2023 spotlights My Hero Academia’s iconic trio – Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, and Shoto Todoroki. The artwork will be presented at the event held on August 12 and 13 for fans to collect. Horikoshi’s recent offering has turned out be a pleasant surprise for fans as they’ve seen the impact Deku had on the other two throughout the series.

Despite being the protagonist of the series, Deku was born quirkless. However, after getting closer to the legendary hero All Might, Deku was chosen as his successor, and the former soon passed down his transferrable quirk to him. This enabled Deku to begin his journey towards becoming the top superhero.

Hot-headed Bakugo is Deku’s childhood friend and longtime rival. While Bakugo was initially cold towards Deku because he was weak and quirkless, Deku proved him wrong by constantly increasing his strength and abilities to the point where Bakugo came to respect him and acknowledged Deku as his rival.

Todoroki, meanwhile, is the son of the number 2 superhero, Endeavour, who ranks right after All Might. He presents a cold and lonely nature, which was shaped by his abusive childhood. Todoroki preferred to be by himself and strived to become the top superhero, but after his battle with Midoriya in the U.A Sports Festival, he was able to discover another side of himself which he’d neglected for a long time. Deku was able to reach out to Todoroki and helped him break out of his shell.

The relationships and interactions between the three have led to several pivotal moments and memorable team-ups throughout the series. This could be the reason why Horikoshi decided to choose the aspiring heroes for his illustration, in addition to being the three most powerful students at U.A.

Those unfamiliar with the anime can head over to Crunchyroll's streaming platform and begin watching My Hero Academia. The streaming giant describes the series as:

"Izuku has dreamt of being a hero all his life—a lofty goal for anyone, but especially challenging for a kid with no superpowers. That’s right, in a world where eighty percent of the population has some kind of super-powered “quirk,” Izuku was unlucky enough to be born completely normal. But that’s not enough to stop him from enrolling in one of the world’s most prestigious hero academies."

In addition, Netflix is also providing steaming services for My Hero Academia in certain countries.

