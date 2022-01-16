Leak on AMC website reveals Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie’s US release date

Yesterday, the official website of AMC Theaters listed a Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie in their upcoming movies section, and then promptly removed it few hours later.

While Twitter, especially the reputed leaker Myamura @kingjinwoo, seems to have taken it as confirmation of the US release date for the movie, nothing has been posted on the official accounts of Jujutsu Kaisen, MAPPA, or TOHO animation.

Similarly, Urgoo Cinema in Mongolia has also listed the Mongolian release date on their website. however, unlike AMC, the information has not been removed from there.

AMC, the largest movie theater chain in the world, listed Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on their Upcoming Movies list yesterday for a few how hours. Along with the synopsis and pre-booking information, the release date was listed as March 18, 2022. However, after a few hours, AMC removed the entry from their website and it is no longer listed there.

Similarly, Urgoo Cinema has listed the movie as an upcoming release on their website, with the release date being March 16, 2022. However, they have not removed the information and it is still available on their website.

Previously, it was rumored that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 will be released in the United States in February this year. Just as that speculation was not confirmed, this new release date was not confirmed by any of the official Jujutsu Kaisen accounts.

Even AMC theaters did not confirm this information, and the prompt removal of the entry seems to indicate that either the information is false, or that it is not supposed to be released at this time.

Jujutsu Kaisen grosses 8 billion Yen

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has grossed over 8 billion Yen (about 70.34 million USD) in its first 21 days. It has sold over 5.89 million tickets and has become the 75th Highest grossing film of all time on the Japanese Box Office.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is still outpacing last year’s highest earning anime film, Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time, which had sold 3.9 million tickets for a gross of 6.08 billion yen after its first 21-day-run.

MAPPA had also released a post-release trailer featuring the ending theme song, “Sakayume” or “Contradictory Dreams” by King Gnu. Additionally, the staff keeps releasing stills from the movie every week.

Fans will have to wait for an official annoucnement

Hopefully, both MAPPA and TOHO will announce some concrete information about the international release of the movie. Even in this leak, only the release dates for the US and Mongolia were released. Fans are eagerly awaiting the announcement and confirmation of the worldwide release of the movie.

