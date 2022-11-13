Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime film reveals the official trailer

In February 2022, an anime film adaptation was announced for Mizuki Tsujimura’s novel, Lonely Castle in the Mirror. Later, in July, the official YouTube channel of Shochiku revealed the first teaser trailer featuring one of the series' three main characters, Kokoro Anzai. Subsequently, the anime film also revealed the series' voice cast.

Shochiku recently dropped the second trailer for Lonely Castle in the Mirror, which has turned out to be a full-fledged theme song-centric version of the first teaser.

That apart, Shochiku also streamed a behind-the-scenes video featuring the primary voice cast and the film's director, Keichi Hara, sharing their thoughts on the storyline and the anime adaptation.

Lonely Castle in the Mirror anime film will premiere in Japan on December 23, 2022

Apart from giving an extended preview of YURI’s Merry-Go-Round, the official trailer of Lonely Castle in the Mirror also gave fans a sneak peek into the storyline by featuring all the pivotal characters of the film.

The adaptation is being directed by Keiichi Hara, one of the most respected directors in the anime industry, known chiefly for several Crayon Shin-chan and Doraemon films. The director is also credited with Colourful, Summer Days with Coo, and Birthday Wonderland, some of the most widely-acclaimed award-winning anime films of all time.

A-1 Pictures, the production house known for the Sword Art Online franchise, Blue Exorcist, Fairy Tail, and Kaguya-sama: Love is War, will be animating Lonely Castle in the Mirror.

Here’s how the official website of the film describes the story:

"The main character of "Kagami no Kojo" is Kokoro, a junior high school student who has lost her place at school and has shut herself up at home. One day, the mirror in the room suddenly began to glow, and when he passed through the mirror as if his heart was being sucked in, there was a mysterious castle-like building ahead, and seven people with similar circumstances to his heart were gathered. A secret key is hidden in the castle, and it is said that anyone who finds the key will be granted any wish..."

The recently announced cast members of Lonely Castle in the Mirror

Here is a list of cast members playing key roles in the films:

Ami Tōma as Kokoro

Aoi Miyazaki as Kitajima-sensei

Karen Takizawa as School Nurse

Kumiko Asou as Kokoro's mother

Mana Ashida as Ōkami-sama

Minami Takayama as Masamune

Naho Yokomizo as Fūka

Rihito Itagaki as Subaru

Sakura Kiryū as Aki

Shingo Fujimori as Ita Sensei

Takumi Kitamura as Rion

Yuuki Kaji as Ureshino

The upcoming adaptation has Miho Maruo as the scriptwriter and Harumi Fuuki as the music composer. Keigo Sasaki is the chief animation director and character designer for the film, which has Ilya Kuvshinov as the visual concept artist and castle designer.

About the Lonely Castle in the Mirror novel and its other adaptation

In 2017, Poplar Publishing published Mizuki Tsujimura’s Lonely Castle in the Mirror.

Due to the novel's skyrocketing popularity, it received a manga adaptation by Shueisha, which serialized the story in its Ultra Jump magazine from June 19, 2019, to February 19, 2022. The manga chapters were collected into five tankobon volumes.

In 2017, Tsujimura’s novel became the "Book of the Year" by earning the first spot in Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine. Later in 2018, the novel won the Japan Booksellers' Award.

