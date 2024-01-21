Lookism creator's Viral Hit webtoon reportedly getting an anime adaptation

A renowned leaker on X (formerly Twitter) on January 20, 2024, disclosed that Lookism creator's Viral Hit webtoon/manhwa is getting an anime adaptation. Although an official confirmation is yet to come, the leaker's excellent track record adds credibility to this news.

Viral Hit is a famous webtoon written by Taejun Pak and illustrated by Kim Junghyun. The webtoon released its first episode on November 19, 2019, in Korean, followed by the English-translated version of the episode a year later, on October 12, 2020.

As of this writing, the school-action-themed webtoon has released 200 episodes on the official Webtoon site. Undoubtedly, the series' anime adaptation news has fans intrigued.

Viral Hit webtoon is reportedly green-lit for an anime adaptation

On Saturday, January 20, 2024, an X user who goes by the username @SugoiLite posted a tweet at 6:54 pm IST to reveal Taejun Pak and Kim Junghyun's Viral Hit webtoon is getting an anime adaptation. This news surfaced exactly a week after the same user leaked Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint anime's production.

Although no details surrounding the anime adaptation's release date, cast and staff, or production studio were revealed, fans can expect them to be announced sooner rather than later.

Notably, the said X user has a solid track record when it comes to leaking information related to upcoming anime projects, which only lends credibility to the webtoon's anime adaptation news. Now, it's only a matter of time before the other updates regarding the anime get revealed.

Hobin, as seen in the webtoon (Image via Webtoon/Taejun Pak & Kim Junghyun)

Undoubtedly, the news of this webtoon's anime adaptation has fans excited, even more because Taejun Pak, the same author who wrote Lookism, is the creator of this sports-themed webtoon.

Since the Lookism anime garnered considerable success following its release, fans expect the Viral Hit webtoon's anime adaptation to meet the same fate. Besides, anime adaptations of popular webtoons have done extremely well over the past few years.

Solo Leveling, Tower of God, Lookism, God of High School, and many other webtoon anime adaptations have had a tremendous impact on fans. Some fans have also started comparing the ongoing Solo Leveling anime to Jujutsu Kaisen, Attack on Titan, and other hit anime series. As such, Viral Hit webtoon's adaptation is expected to deliver the same.

About the anime

Viral Hit anime is expected to follow the events of the Webtoon and focus on the protagonist, Hobin Yoo's life. According to the Webtoon, Hobin Yoo is a scrawny high school student who gains huge success after opening a NewTuber channel that revolves around fighting.

He follows advice from a mysterious NewTuber and becomes capable of knocking out people stronger than him. In this process, Hobin earns more money than he could have ever dreamed of. As such, the webtoon-inspired anime will showcase Hobin Yoo's journey as a NewTuber.

