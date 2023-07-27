Madhouse to screen Perfect Blue in 4k in celebration of its 50th anniversary

The official Twitter account of Madhouse Studios has announced that Perfect Blue will be screened in 4K resolution on August 26 and 27, 2023, at Shinbungeiza Theatre in Tokyo to commemorate the studio's 50th Anniversary.

The animation film Perfect Blue, released in 1997, is one of the best works produced by Madhouse. This grand event will celebrate the best works produced by this anime studio. In addition to screening the mystery-thriller movie in 4k resolution, the event in Shinbungeiza will also screen seven more animation titles by the studio.

The event at Shinbungeiza will screen eight animation titles, including Perfect Blue, produced by Madhouse

The official poster for the upcoming event (Image via Madhouse's Twitter profile)

According to the announcement by Madhouse, the top eight animation titles produced by the studio will be screened on two consecutive days. However, the highlight of this animation screening event at the theatre will be the animation film Perfect Blue, which will be screened for the first time in the 4K version.

The details of the animation titles and their screening times on August 26, 2023, are here as follows:

Perfect Blue (4k screening) from 10.30 am to 11.55 am

Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni (117 minutes run-time) from 12.20 pm to 2.20 pm

A Place Further Than Universe (Episodes 1-6) from 2.45 pm to 5.20 pm

Paprika (90 minutes run-time) from 5.50 pm to 7.25 pm

Redline (102 minutes run-time) from 7.50 pm to 9.40 pm

Perfect Blue will also be available in 4k on August 27, 2023. Meanwhile, the film Kin no Kuni Mizu no Kuni, which originally aired on January 27, 2023, will be screened at the theatres for the first time on August 26.

The schedule for August 27, 2023, is here as follows.

Goodbye, Don Glees! (95 minutes run-time) from 10 am to 11.40 am

Kimi no Koe wo Todoketai (94 minutes run-time) from 12.05 pm to 1.45 pm

Chihayafuru (Episodes 1-5 from the series) from 2.10 pm to 5 pm

Paprika from 5.40 pm to 7.15 pm

Perfect Blue (4K) from 7.40 pm to 9.05 pm

A talk show will be held after the screening of Chihayafuru. It has been mentioned on the official site of Madhouse that the director of the series, Morio Asaka, and Kunihiko Hamada, the character designer, will be the guest on the stage for the talk-show event.

A poster of Satoshi Kon's film (Image via Madhouse)

The general ticket price has been set at 1900 yen and 1500 yen with various discounts. For the Chihayafuru talk show event, 2200 yen is the general price and 1800 yen with discounts. Online tickets will go on sale at the official website of Shinbungeiza.

October 17, 2022, marked the 50th Anniversary of this Japanese animation studio. Therefore, the studio has decided to celebrate its illustrious years by screening some of the fantastic titles.

