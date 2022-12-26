Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers announces April 2023 debut with an official trailer

Jun Inagawa and Bilbury Animation Studios’ Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers recently dropped a full-length official trailer featuring all four pivotal characters in the series.

The voice actor of Blue, Aimi Terakawa, performed the opening theme song, “MAGICAL DESTROYER," while The 13th tailor provided the ending theme song, “Gospelion in a classic love.”

No exact release date for the anime series has been revealed. However, the official trailer unveiled the release window, stating Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers is set to be broadcast in April 2023 on MBS, TBS, and BS-TBS’ Aniplex programming block.

Aimi Terakawa and The 13th tailor discussed contributing theme songs for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers

Aimi Terakawa, professionally known by her mononym, Aimi, is one of the most renowned J-pop artists. She made her debut with the release of her first single, "Tenshi no Clover," which became the title song for Lotte no Omocha! Aside from singing the opening theme song for Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers, Aimi is also voicing the character Blue.

Being immensely excited about the impression that her opening theme song and her voice acting would create on her fans, here’s how she expressed her excitement in her own words as per the Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers official website and Comic Natalie (Translated from Japanese via Google Translate):

I will be in charge of the theme song, “MAGICAL DESTROYER.” It is a song that breaks common sense, perfect for works that break common sense! As a voice actor, I will also be in charge of the role of Blue, so I borrowed the power of magical girls and recorded it magically! Please look forward to the lifting of the ban. Destroy!!!!

Not much is known about The 13th tailor besides the mysterious artist being a part of Akira Hashiba’s unit. The 13th tailor described the song in a rather poetic way. As per the official website of the anime and Comic Natalie, they said (Translated from Japanese via Google Translate):

"The street is on the street. Plants grow from the concrete crevices of the city and are trying to breathe. This work, the characters, and this song that became the ED theme may also give such a presence."

They further said:

"Everyone may have experienced being denied what they like, and I was one of them, too. Even so, I will challenge that question again with music. Please look forward to it because I tried to make something I like very much by snuggling up to work."

Blue Dash 💙🦋!** @The_Blue_Dash This feels like a return to form for Hiroshi Ikehata in Magical Girl or Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers. He has always been known for his creative direction and the general freedom he gives his animator through his storyboards. #magical_mad This feels like a return to form for Hiroshi Ikehata in Magical Girl or Mahou Shoujo Magical Destroyers. He has always been known for his creative direction and the general freedom he gives his animator through his storyboards. #magical_mad https://t.co/hyu0DFj3Ks

Here’s a list of the previously announced cast members:

Otaku Hero: Makoto Furukawa (Miyuki Shirogane in Kaguya-sama: Love is War)

Anarchy: Fairouz Ai (Power in Chainsaw Man)

Blue: Aimi Terakawa (Kasumi Toyama in BanG Dream!)

Pink: Tomoyo Kurosawa (Kumiko Oumae in Hibike! Euphonium)

Jun Inagawa’s Mahō Shōjo Magical Destroyers is set in Japan, where otaku culture has been eliminated by the mysterious organization "SSC." The story revolves around "Otaku Hero," a young revolutionary who loves otaku culture, and three magical girls who adore him.

Magical girls: Anarchy, Blue, and Pink challenge the battle to regain "a world where you can say what you want as much as you want."

Poll : 0 votes