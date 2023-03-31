Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari film releases English dub trailer

Thursday, March 30, 2023 saw Crunchyroll unveil an English dub trailer for Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari film ahead of its April 14 North American premiere. Excitingly, it seems as though the release of this latest dub trailer confirms that North American fans can see the film in English if desired.

While Nichole Sakura was previously reported as the eponymous protagonist of Suzume no Tojimari, the full cast list was yet to be revealed until now. Fans were also given additional staff information for the upcoming English dub, with previous reports only addressing those in the most significant positions.

Suzume no Tojimari sees Josh Keaton star as Sota Munakata alongside Nichole Sakura’s Suzume

Nichole Sakura’s Suzume, Josh Keaton’s Sota Munakata, and more can be heard in their roles during the English dub version of Makoto Shinkai’s Suzume no Tojimari recently released trailer.

The full cast list for the English dub includes the following:

Nichole Sakura as Suzume

Josh Keaton as Sota Munakata

Jennifer Sun Bell as Tamaki Iwato

Joe Zieja as Tomoya Serizawa

Lena Josephien Marano as Daijin

Bennet Hetrick as Suzume (Young)

Rosalie Chang as Chika Amabe

Roger Craight Smith as Minoru Okabe

Amanda C. Miller as Rumi Ninomiya

Mela Lee as Miki

Cam Clarke as Hitsujiro Munakata

Allegra Clark as Tsubame Iwato

Abby Trott as Aya

Jennie Kwan as MAmi

Jake Eberle as Shige

While Bill Millsap is directing the English dub at Bang Zoom! Studios, Eric P. Sherman, Mami Okada, and Mio Moroe are all co-producing the dub, with Okada also being the casting director. Jessica Peace is the product manager, with Kana Ozaki, April Garner, and Yna Vergara all serving as production coordinators.

Patrick Rodman is supervising the sound, while Ben Harrington handles the re-recording mix. Harrington is also a recording engineer alongside Krystal Holmes, Jonathan Brannen, and Kenneth Thompson. Brannen is also the dialog editor, as is Matt Wollenman. Ismael Yanaez is the audio operations manager. Christopher March and Samuel Carrillo are the assistant engineers, while Megumi M. Tsuji is the video technician.

The film is set to open in North American theaters on Friday, April 14, 2023. Crunchyroll, Sony Pictures Entertainment, Wild Bunch International, and Eurozoom are all working to screen the film worldwide except in Asia starting on Wednesday, April 12. Reportedly, Crunchyroll is handling North American distribution for the film solely, which is planned to be eventually screened in 199 countries and territories.

