Makoto Shinkai's Suzume no Tojimari gets new trailer

The announcement of Suzume no Tojimari's worldwide theatrical release in early 2023 made fans go berserk, as Makoto Shinkai's movies are well received in Japan and globally.

After giving two international hits consecutively, Makoto Shinkai's upcoming flick became the most awaited anime film of 2022, and fans have huge expectations from it.

Although the first teaser didn't reveal much about the movie, Makoto Shinkai assured fans they would get to see the official trailer pretty soon. Moreover, Suzume no Tojimari also introduced Nanoka Hara, who will be voicing the titular protagonist of the movie, Suzume.

Suzume no Tojimari's new official trailer reveals male lead of the movie

On July 15, 2022, the official trailer for the new film took the internet by storm by finally revealing the male lead of the movie, who, in a fraction of a second, became the talk of the show.

The breathtaking animation by CoMix Wave was enough to presume that Suzume no Tojimari will be the third international hit by Makoto Shinkai, following Tenki no Ko and Kimi no Na Wa.

CMM @all4kame



#SuzumeNoTojimari #すずめの戸締まり “I wandered beyond a space where it seemed all time had melted together…in the sky.” “I wandered beyond a space where it seemed all time had melted together…in the sky.” 😭💔#SuzumeNoTojimari #すずめの戸締まり https://t.co/DunM1Kmcow

No additional details regarding the movie were revealed, besides that 18-year-old Japanese actor Nanoko Hara would play the role of Suzume. Also, the male lead's name and his voice actor remain undisclosed.

However, it is expected that Makoto Shinkai will soon reveal crucial details regarding the movie on Twitter Spaces on July 15, 2022.

The trailer also introduced a three-legged chair that'll play a huge role between the movie's male and female leads. Moreover, the intricately tied cord around Suzume's neck and the deserted waterlogged city supposedly hint that the third movie shares the same world as Tenki no Ko and Kimi no Na Wa.

So fans can expect a cameo from either movie.

Makoto Shinkai's movie Suzume No Tojimari is scheduled to premiere on November 11, 2022, in Japan, and this is how the film describes itself:

"Suzume, a 17-year-old girl who lives in a quiet town in Kyushu, encounters a traveling young man who tells her, 'I'm looking for a door.' She follows after him and discovers a weathered door in the ruins in the mountains as if it were the only thing left standing from a collapse. As if drawn by something, Suzume reaches for the door. Before long, doors begin to open one after another in various parts of Japan. As disasters come from the far side of the doors, the open doors must be closed. The stars, the setting sun, and the morning sky — in that place she wandered into, there was a sky that seemingly blended all of the time together. Guided by mysterious doors, Suzume's 'door-locking journey' begins."

Kawaii Kakkoii Sugoi @kawaiisugoiblog

@CWF_EN @suzume_tojimari #SuzumenoTojimari #ShinkaiMakoto



Makoto Shinkai Revealed the VA of the Lead Role in Upcoming Film “Suzume no Tojimari"

kawaiikakkoiisugoi.com/makoto-shinkai… Who else is excited for Makoto Shinkai's new film, “Suzume no Tojimari"!? 🕊️Makoto Shinkai Revealed the VA of the Lead Role in Upcoming Film “Suzume no Tojimari" Who else is excited for Makoto Shinkai's new film, “Suzume no Tojimari"!? 🕊️🚪@CWF_EN @suzume_tojimari #SuzumenoTojimari #ShinkaiMakotoMakoto Shinkai Revealed the VA of the Lead Role in Upcoming Film “Suzume no Tojimari"kawaiikakkoiisugoi.com/makoto-shinkai… https://t.co/QV6Ztma236

Makoto Shinkai fanatics are just months away from immersing themselves in the world of Suzume no Tojimari. So in the meantime, they can suppress their anticipation by binging on some of the best movies by Makoto Shinkai mentioned here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far