Mikito Chinen's medical murder mystery novel, Ameku Takao's Detective Karte, will be made into a television anime series. An official website and X handle for the series was opened on Wednesday, April 3, 2024, to announce the adaptation. Additionally, the website shared a teaser PV and visual for the series.

Notably, no release date or pertinent details such as cast, staff, and production studio for the anime were revealed as of this writing. Nevertheless, fans who have been following Mikito Chinen's light novels are already hyped about the novels' anime adaptation.

However, the anime's staff has yet to reveal the release date and production details.

Nevertheless, the official site and the X account have shared a teaser promotional video and visual to heighten the anticipation for Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime.

The short PV and the illustration feature the main character, Ameku Takao, who solves several murders and medical mysteries in her department of diagnosis at a general hospital.

Besides that, the novel's original character designer, Noizi Ito, has shared a drawn commemorative illustration on his official X account to celebrate the novel's anime adaptation. The captivating visual shows Ameku Takao in her medical attire.

Comments from Mikito Chinen and Noizi Ito have also arrived on the anime's site. Mikito-san revealed how excited he was about his masterpiece being made into an anime and urged his followers to look forward to the adaptation.

Similarly, Noizi Ito expressed his happiness at the prospect of the novel series being made into an anime. His comments in Japanese, when translated into English, read as follows:

"Congratulations on the anime adaptation of the Tenkyu series! I'm looking forward to seeing the 'Takataka duo' do their best." - The official site of the anime

Shinchosha published 13 volumes of Mikito Chinen's Ameku Takao's Detective Karte novel series from October 2014 to September 2022. Interestingly, Jitsugyo no Nihon Sha has started re-publishing the volumes, with three more volumes since October 2023.

The key visual for the anime (Image via @Ameku_off/X)

As of this writing, the novel has sold over 3 million copies. The series also has a manga version with Hiroki Ohara's illustrations, which was launched in Shinchosa's Monthly Comic @Bunch magazine in 2016. The manga ended its run with four tankobon volumes in 2018.

Ameku Takao's Detective Karte anime will follow the narrative of the novel series. The story centers on a "genius doctor," Ameku Takao, who runs a department of diagnosis at a general hospital. Interestingly, she solves murders and medical mysteries that police cannot handle.

