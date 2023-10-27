"Memes are better than its actual content": Fans criticize Kagurabachi as it falls in rankings

Kagurabachi has consistently blown away its competition in the Manga Plus rankings, climbing higher and higher until it's competing with the big names, like Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and even Boruto Two Blue Vortex. Its rise has been incredible, and recently, it was even on the brink of toppling the reigning champ, One Piece.
However, this brush with victory kicked up quite the controversy. Instead of everyone celebrating how far this series has come, it's caused some heated debates. Many fans who used to be blown away by its potential are now claiming that its popularity is just down to memes, and they're writing it off as a lesser manga with a pretty boring storyline.
Kagurabachi starts falling through the rankings
Once a rising sensation, Kagurabachi is now falling from the staggering popularity it once enjoyed. This manga, which consistently topped the Manga Plus charts since its debut, is swiftly losing its grip, leaving fans both bewildered and disappointed. The trouble started just after it published its sixth chapter.
Even though it had so much early acclaim and fans were sure it would top other popular series like Jujutsu Kaisen, One Piece, and Chainsaw Man, its popularity started to slide in the Manga Plus rankings. The series even came close to surpassing the longtime favorite, One Piece, but that victory slipped through its fingers. This close call had an unexpected fallout.
Devoted fans of Kagurabachi started expressing their growing disapproval. The initial excitement, sparked partly by a wave of memes shared on social media, started to fade. Ironically, the very same memes that helped catapult this series into fame became a bone of contention. People didn't hide their disappointment in Kagurabachi, calling it too predictable and a "wasted potential."
The manga's artwork was admired and complimented, but the conversation within its pages was seen as uninspired and repetitive. There were laments about the series sticking too faithfully to the tried-and-tested shonen narrative without any unique surprises to distinguish it from other similar manga.
While excitement over the memes might have cooled and complaints about its dull, uncreative storyline are being voiced among its let-down fans, it's important to remember just how new this series is. Kagurabachi, with just six chapters out, is still in its budding stages, providing plenty of opportunity for the story to expand and change.
Numerous fan-favorite manga series have gotten off to slow starts, only to later unfurl into captivating, complex stories as the plot thickens and characters evolve. Judging Kagurabachi solely from its first few chapters risks ignoring the potential for unexpected turns and complexities that could completely transform its narrative in the forthcoming chapters.
Final thoughts
Although this series overtook series like Jujutsu Kaisen and Chainsaw Man routinely for quite some time, it is still in its early stages. Critiques about it being too predictable or lackluster shouldn't overshadow the fact that it still ranks impressively on Manga Plus. Currently, this series is placed third, right below One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen.
While many fans have expressed their recent distaste towards Kagurabachi rising through the rankings solely based on memes, many have also argued that the manga's story is genuinely good.
