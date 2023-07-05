MF Ghost Anime reveals new trailer confirming release window

MF Ghost anime revealed the trailer on July 5, 2023, at 4:30 pm IST. The trailer was uploaded on Twitter, confirming the release window for the anime adaptation, which is sometime in October 2023. Fans were given a glimpse of what to expect during the release with the lengthy teaser.

It featured a high-octane race between multiple characters driving some of the most exotic sports cars. There is no doubt that this series will be quite appealing to motorheads across the globe. Fans’ reception of the trailer was also positive. While there were no English subtitles for the trailer, the visuals alone made it enticing for members of the anime community to give the MF Ghost anime a shot.

MF Ghost anime trailer and the main cast involved in the series

The trailer for the MF Ghost anime began with a shot of Kanata Katagiri, the protagonist of the series, seated in an exquisite red Toyota 86 GT.

Soon, the trailer featured other cars, including an Audi R8, Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4, Mitsubishi Evolution, and Mercedes AMG GT, among many others. Numerous white-colored drones were tailing the cars, as the cars seemed to be in a race that was being monitored and streamed.

There were also women dressed up in uniforms standing at the paddock, giving the image of event coordinators. Furthermore, we saw multiple cars at the start line, and another set of cars was revealed, among which one car stood out: the iconic Porsche 911 GT3, which is driven by Ishigami Fuujin.

The trailer then introduced the main characters and a few supporting characters who will play a huge role in the progression of the MF Ghost anime.

MF Ghost anime main cast and vehicle lineup

Kanata Katagiri will be voiced by Yuma Uchida, who will be driving a red-colored Toyota 86 GT. Shun Aiba will be voiced by Daisuke Ono, who will be seen driving the fan-favorite Nissan GTR (R35) NISMO with a NISMO appearance kit, which can be identified by the carbon fiber hood. Daigo Oishi will be voiced by Daisuke Namikawa and will be driving a white Lamborghini Huracan LP 610-4.

Kaito Akaba will be voiced by Junichi Suwabe. He will be driving a red-colored Ferrari 488 GTB and playing the role of Daigo’s rival in the series. Fuujin Ishigami will be voiced by Hiroki Yasumoto. This character will be driving a heavily modified version of the iconic Porsche 911 GT3.

Hiroshi Kamiya will voice Michael Beckenbauer, who will be driving the Porche 718 Cayman S. Ryota Osaka will voice Kouki Sawatari, who will be driving the French sports car, the Alpine A110.

Kakeru Yoshio will be voiced by Kohsuke Tanabe, who drives a modified Lotus Exige. Last but not least, we have Nozomi Kitahara, the first female driver introduced in the trailer. She will be driving a modified version of the Alfa Romeo 4C in the iconic Alfa Red color.

Stay tuned for more MF Ghost anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

