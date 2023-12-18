MF Ghost Season 2 confirms 2024 release with teaser

MF Ghost season 2 has been confirmed and it is set to make its debut in 2024. The information about the second season was revealed in a 15-second teaser video uploaded on YouTube and Twitter on Sunday, December 17, 2023, at 12:26 am JST.

MF Ghost season 2 is an adaptation of the MF Ghost manga series which is written and illustrated by Shuichi Shigeno. This manga series is a sequel to the cult classic Initial D. The manga began its serialization in September 2017 in Kodansha’s Weekly Young Magazine.

The second installment of the street racing manga is highly anticipated by the anime and manga community. This article will take a look at the relevant details about the upcoming MF Ghost season 2.

MF Ghost season 2 teaser

The MF Ghost season 2 teaser video began with a B-roll of a car going down a straight. This car is the Toyota 86 GT which belongs to Kanata Rivington, the protagonist of the anime series. The trailer then cut to a blank screen with text that said “Next season coming in 2024."

Kanata Rivington's Toyota 86 GT with the "86" sticker as seen in the first season of the anime series (Image via Felix Film)

The red-colored car seen in the MF Ghost season 2 teaser is one of the most important motifs in the anime series. This car is Kanata’s Toyota 86 GT which initially belonged to a character named Ogata. He is a mechanic who despises electric vehicles and prefers cars with an internal combustion engine. Kanata’s car comes with a naturally aspirated Boxter 4 engine that Toyota engineered.

Plot in brief

Kanata Rivington, as seen in the anime adatation of the MF Ghost manga series (Image via Felix Film)

The story of MF Ghost is set in a time when self-driving electric vehicles are the norm. Despite the technology, there is still a group of petrolheads and automobile enthusiasts that still prefer cars with an internal combustion engine.

A circuit in Japan known as the MFG hosts races that only feature cars with internal combustion engines. The story revolves around Kanata Rivington who is a Japanese-British driver and graduate from a top-notch racing school.

He decided to move to Japan for two reasons - to take part in the MFG races and find his missing father. He manages to move into his mother’s friend’s house and get his hands on a Toyota 86 GT.

Despite the car being slow in comparison to his competitors, he makes it to the Top 15 with his incredible skill. Additionally, the legendary downhill racing specialist Takumi Fujiwara trains Kanata and helps fine-tune his racing skills.

As mentioned earlier, the teaser for the upcoming season two was released on Sunday on Twitter and YouTube. The 15-second teaser confirmed that MF Ghost season 2 is set to make its debut sometime in 2024.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.