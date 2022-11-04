Moriarty the Patriot Manga concludes its first part

Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi's Moriarty the Patriot manga will end its first part with the Valley of Fellows arc on December 2, 2022, in the December issue of Shueisha's Jump SQ.

The manga will be releasing chapter 76: The Valley Of Fellows Act 10 in December 2022, as the same was announced in Jump Square magazine, following chapter 75: The Valley Of Fellows Act 9.

Moriarty the Patriot manga will be featured on the cover of the upcoming Jump Square issue

According to Shueisha's Jump Square issue released in November, Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi's Moriarty the Patriot manga is set to end its first part in the January 2023 issue of the magazine, set to release on December 2, 2022.

The manga will release chapter 76: The Valley Of Fellows Act 10, which will act as the end of the Valley of Fellows arc, which was named after Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's fourth and final Sherlock Holmes novel, The Valley of Fear. With the next chapter's release, the story of "Dr. Moriarty & Detective Holmes" will also come to a halt.

As part of the occasion, Moriarty the Patriot series will feature on the cover of the upcoming Jump Square issue 1/2023, which is also set to receive a center color page.

About Moriarty the Patriot manga

Moriarty the Patriot manga official art (Image via Shueisha)

Ryōsuke Takeuchi and Hikaru Miyoshi's manga first debuted in Shueisha's Jump Square magazine in August 2019. Working together, Takeuchi is known for writing the story while providing storyboards, with Miyoshi illustrating the manga and providing his art to the series.

Ever since, the manga has released 75 chapters of the series in the monthly magazine. Out of these 75 chapters, up till chapter number 72, the manga has been compiled into 18 volumes, the last one having been published on August 8. The next volume is set to feature until chapter 76, acting as the final volume of the first part.

The story's protagonist is James Moriarty, the famous antagonist from Sir Arthur Conan Dyle's Sherlock Holmes series. In the manga, he was an orphan who, along with his brother, got adopted into the Moriarty family, following which he assumes the name William James Moriarty.

William James Moriarty as seen in Moriarty the Patriot anime (Image via Production IG)

Like the brothers, the Moriarty family was also against the strict class stratification in England. The divisive system was hindering class mobilization. Thus, Moriarty, who was a patriot, chose to use illegal means to put a stop to it.

The manga became highly popular, after which it was given an anime adaptation by Production IG, which premiered in October 2020. The anime had a total of 24 episodes, with its first part airing in the Fall 2020 anime season, followed by the second part, which was released in the Spring 2021 anime season.

