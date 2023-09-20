My Happy Marriage season 2 officially announced following season 1 finale

My Happy Marriage season 2 has been confirmed and cast members Reina Ueda (Miyo) and Kaito Ishikawa (Kiyoka) revealed the news in a promotional video. This comes right after the first season ended this Wednesday.

The title follows Miyo, who is trying to find purpose and meaning after going through several ordeals. She begins to open up to Kiyoka after facing a number of different ups and downs in their relationship. My Happy Marriage season 2 is bound to dwell deeper into their relationship and shed light on what they are going through, particularly when it comes to both characters' quest to find love.

As mentioned earlier, My Happy Marriage season 2 was confirmed right after the first season concluded this Wednesday. The first season had a total of 12 episodes and ran from July 5 until this week. Produced by Kinema Citrus Studio, the title is hailed for its animation and plot surrounding the love story between Miyo and Kiyoka.

The aforementioned characters' voice actors were part of the promotional video, engaging with the audience and revealing the good news. As of this writing, there is no information about the second season's release date, the possible changes in the staff, or the voice cast.

The premise and appeal of the story

Miyo is born into a rich and powerful family but that doesn't mean her life is easy; she has to deal with a lot of abuse and her stepmother particularly causes her a lot of harm. At a certain point in her life, she is forced to marry a man named Kiyoka, who is a soldier who tried to get married three times in the past, and those women ran away from him when they had the chance.

Kiyoka is a very stoic and intimidating man, which is something that the first season of the anime depicted quite clearly, although it also paved the way for their relationship to grow. My Happy Marriage season 2 is bound to delve deeper into their relationship, considering the direction that author Akumi Agitogi opted for in the novels.

The series, as a whole, has been quite successful. It has light novels, a manga adaptation, and an anime, which has found success with the shojo demographic in the community.

Fans now await more information about the second season of My Happy Marriage.

