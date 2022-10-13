My Hero Academia chapter 370 delayed as mangaka Horikoshi takes a break

It was announced on Monday with the release of chapter 369 that My Hero Academia chapter 370 would be delayed by at least one week. Series author and illustrator Kohei Horikoshi is most likely taking advantage of a scheduled break, which could have been scheduled for a variety of reasons.

Nevertheless, it seems fans will be waiting at least one week for My Hero Academia chapter 370’s release, which is unfortunate news for fans. Thankfully, they can take solace in the fact that the chapter at least has a tentative release date for now.

Follow along as this article fully covers the latest My Hero Academia chapter 370 news, as well as speculates on what may be coming after.

My Hero Academia chapter 370 going on break may indicate major events to come soon

Upon the issue’s official release, it was made clear in chapter 369 that My Hero Academia chapter 370 will be delayed by one week. As always, this break could turn into something more depending on its raison d’etre, especially if Horikoshi took a last-minute week off due to unannounced health concerns.

Generally speaking, fans can count on most one week breaks truly being just one week. Assuming this is the case here, fans can expect My Hero Academia chapter 370 to release on Sunday, October 23 for most readers. Some fans may instead see the issue premiere in the early morning hours of Monday, October 24.

One major question surrounding the previously unannounced break is whether or not there may be a reason Horikoshi is taking the break. One popular theory is that he is taking time to plan out how Deku and Shigaraki’s fight will end, especially given the 5 minute timer he is placed on it due to the nature of Deku’s Quirks.

Others are instead arguing that Horikoshi is not trying to figure out how to end the fight in 5 minutes, but rather how to extend it beyond this timeframe. This would fall in line with recent comments from the mangaka about how his previously-stated 1 year timeframe for the manga’s end is something he now seems to be second-guessing.

This would certainly be welcomed by fans, who initially were saddened that a manga whose author wanted to surpass One Piece would be ending at roughly 400 chapters. Even if the current arc ends up being the final one, fans would likely take any issues they can get beyond what was already planned, especially at the cost of My Hero Academia chapter delays.

