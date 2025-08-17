My Hero Academia Final season trailer gets deleted after accidental early release

The My Hero Academia Final season trailer was released ahead of schedule and then was taken down, which made a lot of fans excited for what is to come. This new trailer was uploaded to Crunchyroll's YouTube channel and X and showed intense new footage of the Final War arc, which showcases the continued evolution of both Deku and Shigaraki.

The Final Season has a scheduled airing date of October 4, 2025, where it will wrap up its massive run with these final battles and some emotional goodbyes. The trailer also debuted the opening theme titled The Revo by the band PornoGraffitti, who had also performed the opening theme in the first season.

The official My Hero Academia Final season trailer got removed due to an accidental early release on social media

On August 16, 2025, the official My Hero Academia Final season trailer for the final season of My Hero Academia was released earlier than intended, giving fans a glimpse into the series' conclusion, before it was swiftly pulled from anywhere that could allow fans to watch it.

The trailer had appeared for a brief moment on both Crunchyroll's YouTube channel as well as the anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account and showcased some tense new footage from the Final War arc, which is the arc that will finalize the series and features some extremely tense and intense moments between Deku and Shigaraki as well as All Might and All For One.

Shigaraki as seen in My Hero Academia Final Season trailer (Image via Studio Bones)

The early release was promptly addressed, with the video being deleted from X and set to private on YouTube within hours.

Although Crunchyroll has yet to offer a statement on what transpired at this event, the circumstances suggest that a premature My Hero Academia Final season trailer was simply uploaded accidentally. The content did not have the usual promotional setup, including a preceding tweet or Japanese origin, as evidence of an accidental release.

Fans did manage to record and post the My Hero Academia Final season trailer prior to its removal, though, keeping everyone in a buzz on all social media outlets. Even with the premature leak, the official My Hero Academia Final season trailer is still scheduled to be re-released in an effort to coincide with the upcoming Hero Villain Fest event in Japan on August 17, 2025.

Deku as seen in anime(Image via Studio Bones)

The last season of My Hero Academia will be released on October 4, 2025, in Japan on multiple networks, including Nippon TV. The series will be streaming on Crunchyroll for the other Asian and Western countries.

Naomi Nakayama is the director of the season, with chief director Kenji Nagasaki. The final chapters of Kohei Horikoshi's manga will be adapted in the season, ending the massive saga that has fascinated everyone globally.

