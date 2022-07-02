My Hero Academia: OVAs premiere at Anime Expo, streaming details announced

My Hero Academia is a well-known shonen anime and manga series that has been going on for a few years. Fans were excited for the Anime Expo since it is one of the most anticipated anime conventions.

The Anime Expo takes place in Los Angeles every year. This year fans were hoping for some news regarding the series, and they're in luck because the panel did announce some interesting news regarding the current season OVA (original video animation) and the release dates for it. My Hero Academia fans can expect the OVAs to be released in about a month’s time. Here’s what we know about the announcements made at the Anime Expo for the aforementioned series.

Disclaimer: Sportskeeda does not claim ownership of any media usage unless otherwise stated.

Anime Expo screened the My Hero Academia OVA and announced the release details of the same

A lot of anime conventions take the opportunity to screen a particular special episode or an OVA to the audience that is present there before it is broadcast on television or shown on any streaming platforms. The upcoming OVA will be released on August 1, 2022, and it will be available on Crunchyroll. The entire My Hero Academia fanbase is ecstatic about this.

The series has gotten quite dark in the manga, and the OVA will be a nice change of pace for the fanbase as well. An accurate description of the OVAs that were streamed at AX would be a combination of two shorter-than-average episodes. The first OVA is titled HLB (which stands for Hero League Baseball) and features a game between Gang Orca and Pro Hero Lionel. They’re considered to be fierce rivals in My Hero Academia, and this game of baseball is slightly different from the conventional way of playing it.

In this game, any player that gets knocked out while playing is out of the game, and the team with players that are remaining is the winner. Naturally, the heroes find creative ways to use their quirks to gain an advantage. This is a comedic segment that My Hero Academia fans should certainly look forward to. The second half involves Deku, Bakugo, and Todoroki working under Endeavor to catch the criminal that has been painting on public property.

The criminal is capable of making people laugh uncontrollably for two hours just by looking at his face. While this might not sound all that funny, watching some of the stern characters losing their composure is hilarious. The animation quality was standard, and the overall execution of the OVAs was great. It's safe to say that the entire fanbase is excited about the OVAs.

