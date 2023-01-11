My hero Academia releases special PV for Shoto Todoroki’s birthday

January 11 is widely known across the My Hero Academia fandom as Shoto Todoroki day. Indeed it is Shoto Todoroki’s birthday and fans have started celebrating the day with their favorite pictures of the hero.

On that note, Shueisha has released a special promotional video on their official YouTube channel to commemorate the day. The video chronicles Shoto’s journey from the beginning up to his battle with Dabi. It also promotes the Shoto-oriented volume 36.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia manga.

Shueisha celebrates Shoto Todoroki’s birthday by releasing a special My Hero Academia manga PV

The video begins with Shoto’s entry to his match with Deku in the Sports Festival arc. After spending some time on “Shoto Todoroki: Origin”, the video moves through Shoto’s mending relationships with his mother and later his father, his remedial course and partnership with Bakugo, the trio’s internship under Endeavor, Dabi’s reveal, and his final battle against his brother.

Understandably, the creators have given Dabi quite a bit of importance here. His first meeting with Shoto in the forest, and his involvement in Endeavor’s fight against the nomu, especially “Dabi’s Dance”, have all been portrayed here. His history after escaping the facility which he recounted to Shoto has been fleshed out. The video ends with Shoto activating his Phosphor against Dabi.

The video also promotes My Hero Academia volume 36. The volume contains chapters 351, “Two Flashfires”, to 362 “Light Fades to Rain”. This is the latest volume of the manga and its cover depicts Shoto and Toya mid-fight during their altercation at Kamino.

My Hero Academia manga and anime’s current states

Shoto and Dabi's first meeting in the video (Image via Shueisha)

Shoto Todoroki is the tritagonist of My Hero Academia chapter. In the manga, Shoto has been left behind at Kamino following his fight with Dabi while his brother went to Gunga to fight Endeavor. In the anime, Shoto was severely wounded by Dabi’s flames and had to be hospitalized after the end of the Paranormal Liberation war.

The manga, written by Kohei Horikoshi, started serializing in Shueisha Publications’ Weekly Shonen Jump in July 2014. The manga has 377 chapters, 362 of which have been collected in 36 tankobon volumes. Chapter 378 will be released on Monday, January 23, at 12 am JST.

clara ♱ @gothictouya this scene is a cinematic masterpiece. dabi screaming “endeavor” is one of the best voice actings ive ever heard, shoto's voice breaking, endeavor's breath slowly becoming more rapid, dabi's maniac expression surrounded by his fire while the shots keep switching between them. wow this scene is a cinematic masterpiece. dabi screaming “endeavor” is one of the best voice actings ive ever heard, shoto's voice breaking, endeavor's breath slowly becoming more rapid, dabi's maniac expression surrounded by his fire while the shots keep switching between them. wow https://t.co/m7e4Dwsq2T

The manga was adapted into an anime by Studio Bones and started airing in 2016. Currently, the anime is in its sixth season, which is covering the Paranormal Liberation War arc. Shoto Todoroki is voiced here by Yuki Kaji. The next episode will be coming out on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST.

