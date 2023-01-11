My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15: Release date, where to watch and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 will be broadcast on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at 5:30 PM JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally. Season 6 Episode 14 focused on the aftermath of the battle against Shigaraki, Gigantomachia, and the villains of the Paranormal Liberation Front, marking the end of the Paranormal Liberation War arc of the manga.

But as the opening and preview for episode 15 suggest, the catastrophe is far from being the end of the heroes’ woes and marks the beginning of All For One’s return.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the My Hero Academia anime.

Everything to know about the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15

Release date and time

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 will be released on Saturday, January 14, 2023, although the global release time will vary for viewers depending on the time zone differences. International fans will be able to stream the episode at the following times:

Pacific Time: 12.30 am PST (January 14, 2023)

Eastern Time: 3.30 am EST (January 14, 2023)

Greenwich Mean Time: 8.30 pm GMT (January 14, 2023)

Central European Time: 9.30 am CET (January 14, 2023)

Indian time: 2 pm IST (January 14, 2023)

Philippine Time: 4.30 pm PHT (January 14, 2023)

Japanese Standard Time: 5.30 pm JST (January 14, 2023)

Australia Time: 7 pm ACT (January 14, 2023)

Where to watch?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 will be broadcast globally on Crunchyroll. Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the episode on Hulu and Funimation. Netflix will broadcast the episode in several Asian countries.

What to expect in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 preview revealed that while both heroes and civilians were still reeling from the shock of the disaster that had swept through Jaku City and all the regions destroyed by Gigantomchia’s rampage, the villains had already begun planning their next move.

With the chain of authority in shambles, the members of the Paranormal Liberation Front have decided their next target to be Tartarus, the prison where All For One remains confined. Season 6 Episode 14 revealed that Tomura Shigaraki’s body was still being controlled by All For One’s consciousness and the preview further confirms it, showing the Decay villain’s eyes featuring white irises instead of his normal red ones.

AFO breaks out of Tartarus (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

The preview also shows a Nomu attacking the prison, following which, the scene transitions to Aizawa lying in a hospital bed with a distressed-looking Present Mic sitting beside him. The villain’s charge seems to be successful, as the final scene shows All For One standing beneath the open sky, grinning. The title for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 15 is announced to be Tartarus.

A brief summary of season 6 episode 14

Re-Destro is ambushed (Image via Kohei Horikoshi/Studio Bones)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 began with Deku narrating what he had learnt later on from the official reports created about the Jaku City and Gunga Villa incidents. The episode opened with a statue of All Might, but the statue of the Symbol of Peace was adorned with a placard stating “I am not here.” The episode revealed that right before the heroes’ raid, Re-Destro’s company, Detnerat, was hired by the Public Safety Commission to develop support gear for the heroes.

The villain saw it as an opportunity to infiltrate the organization, but the meeting turned out to be an ambush as the Commission tried to arrest Re-Destro. The villain had sent one of Twice’s clones instead, and the altercation ended with the death of the leader of the Public Safety Commission. My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 returns to Deku’s narration, giving viewers a comprehensive account of everything that took place during the operations.

In his statement to the police, the scientist Kyudai Garaki confirmed that the electricity in the fluid on the floor was too weak to resurrect Shigaraki, and the villain had awakened using sheer willpower and hatred for the world. Shigaraki escaped from Jaku with seven Nomus, leaving behind an injured Mr. Compress and a sedated Gigantomachia.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 showed how the official reports left out the fact that some interns were seen fighting Shigaraki, which was corroborated by the heroes present at the scene. Deku stated that despite the officially recorded extent of their involvement in the battle, the ninth OFA holder remembered AFO trying to steal his quirk, and once again felt like Shigaraki had been asking for his help.

At Gunga Villa, Re-Destro, Geten, and Koku Hanabata, along with 16,929 members affiliated with the villain organization, were arrested. Raids were also conducted throughout the country to find hideouts and arrest followers of the Paranormal Liberation Front. Season 6 Episode 14 then showed the real aftermath of the battle, with people separated from their loved ones and lying injured among the debris.

Uraraka ran around among the destroyed buildings as she rescued civilians who were still stranded, while others like Asui and Koda assisted in locating and transporting injured people. Doctors were at capacity and were forced to abandon some patients by deciding to save those who had a greater chance at survival.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 14 finally returned to the forests around Gunga Villa where the inconsolable hero students wept as they tried to wake the deceased Midnight. Other students returned with the news that Majestic was dead too. As people speculated about how the heroes would handle the situation, Shigaraki, under AFO’s control, began plotting for the revival of All For One’s real form.

