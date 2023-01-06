My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2 opening might be sung by EVE

With the official My Hero Academia season 6 website recently starting a countdown, fans of the franchise suspected that Japanese band EVE will be the artist for the series’ next opening. A second clue that alerted the fandom to this came in the form of a countdown, which was also posted on EVE’s site, but has seemingly been removed since then.

Nevertheless, members of the Spanish-speaking community for the series were able to catch both countdowns before the latter was removed. Following this, many fans theorized that EVE will be the artist for the opening theme for My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2.

Despite My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2 release date soon approaching, TOHO Animation has kept the artist behind the opening song a mystery

Sushii's translated tweet (Image via Twitter)

Spanish series leaker and Twitter user @MHAOfficiall (Sushii) was the first to post about the possible My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2 tease. Their post suggets how a countdown on the series’ official website, which is still available as of this article’s writing, seems to be winding down until the premiere of the season’s second cour.

Sushii also claims to have seen a similar countdown on the Japanese band EVE’s official website, seemingly with a similar timeframe. They further pointed out that TOHO Animation, the distributor for the franchise, wanted to keep the upcoming opening a secret for the first time in the anime series’ nearly six-year history.

This is done to the effect of implying that EVE will be the artist behind the upcoming opening theme. Reportedly, the band's most popular work within the anime field is their song Kaikai Kitan, which was used as the first opening theme for Jujutsu Kaisen season 1. Most recently, they contributed to the Chainsaw Man anime’s ending theme collection with Fight Song, serving as the finale’s ending.

The My Hero Academia anime franchise is known for its fantastic opening and ending themes, with some being a cut above the rest. The series’ fandom seems to particularly enjoy the vast majority of the theme songs by several Japanese artists, including UVERworld, Lenny code fiction, KANA-BOON, Kenshi Yonezu, among others, used throughout the anime's runtime. As a result, EVE’s suspected contribution, if it comes to fruition, will likely be no exception.

My Hero Academia season 6 cour 2 will begin airing on Saturday, January 7, 2023, and will start by adapting the manga’s Tartarus Escapees arc. Fans also suspect that the latter half of the second cour will adapt the Star and Stripe arc, with the two combining to be one of the most celebrated narrative periods in the series’ history.

