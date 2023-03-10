My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 preview hints at Deku vs Class A

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, which will be released on Saturday, March 11, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode, titled Deku vs Class A, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Deku learn how interested All For One was in him. Following that, he left all pro heroes and started working alone. By then, his friends from Class A spoke to Endeavor, after which they were able to locate Deku. However, Deku did not want to let them get involved.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 preview hints at Class A's join effort at bringing back Deku

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, titled Deku vs Class A, will most likely open with a fight between Deku and Class A students as the One For All user tries to reject his friends' request.

Given that Midoriya had witnessed Lady Nagant get blasted away in front of him, he was sure that even if he were there to protect his friends, he might end up losing them to All For One, which is why he does not want his classmates to get involved with him.

Shoto Todoroki, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 preview (Image via BONES)

The episode might see all Class A students trying to get Izuku back to U.A. High. Despite being stained with blood and sweat, Deku will try to reject his friends, and for doing so, he may end up demeaning their strength as a hero. But surely, given how determined Class A looks, it is certain that they will be able to convince their friend to return to U.A. High.

Katsuki Bakugo as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 preview (Image via BONES)

Bakugo and Ochaco will surely play a huge part in their mission as they are the closest to Midoriya. However, it is yet to be seen how they could convince him. Even if they succeed in convincing Deku to return to U.A., Class A might have another problem at hand.

It was previously revealed by Endeavor how the heroes who were retiring were leaking information to the public. This could mean that the citizens must have come to know about Deku and how All For One was targeting him. Thus, there is the possibility that Izuku's return to U.A. might be met with public outrage.

