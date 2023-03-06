My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 will be broadcast on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Deku leaving All Might's side as he feared that he would get targeted. Elsewhere, Midoriya's friends from U.A. High decided to help him by getting in contact with Endeavor and their principal. Upon locating Deku, they triangulated to his location, wanting to help in his thorny path.

Deku will fight his friends in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23

Release date and time, where to watch

Uraraka as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 preview (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, titled Deku vs. Class A, is scheduled to be released on March 11, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions across the world.

The episode will be released globally on the dates and times mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, March 11, 2023

Class A as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Viewers in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, while fans in several Asian countries can watch the series on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23?

Deku as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 23, titled Deku vs. Class A, will see the anime continue right from where the previous episode ended, as Deku is set to fight his friends from Class A who have arrived to assist him in his journey.

While Deku is having a tough time trying to fight the villains alone, he is afraid to get help from his friends, as he believes that he will put them in danger. Thus, in an attempt to resist the assistance, Deku will be fighting his friends from U.A. High.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22

All For One as seen in the anime (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, titled Friend, saw Deku and some of the pro heroes heading to the location that Lady Nagant had told them about. However, upon reaching that location, they realized that it was empty. There was only a device that projected a video of All For One. He made his intentions clear to go after Deku. Soon after, the device exploded.

Following that, Deku left All Might and the other pro heroes and swept the streets for villains, all on his own. Back at the U.A. dormitory, Midoriya's friends decided to reach out to him through their principal and Endeavor.

Having acquired the GPS, they located Deku and helped him out. However, he rejected their request to join him, following which they were set to fight.

