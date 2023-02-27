My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 will be broadcast on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Deku fighting Lady Nagant while successively using One For All quirks. While he did defeat her, All For One's trap caused her to get injured, following which she could not provide much information on her client's plans. With All For One laying traps all around him, Deku faced a tense situation.

Deku will leave All Might in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22

Release date and time, where to watch

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, titled Friends, is scheduled to be released on March 4, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions across the world.

The episode will be released globally on the dates and times mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, March 4, 2023

Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via BONES)

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22 will first be broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Viewers in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, while fans in several Asian countries can watch the series on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22?

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 22, titled Friends, will most likely feature Deku leaving All Might as having him around was causing All Might to get targetted by All For One.

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via BONES)

Additionally, Deku could not do anything when Lady Nagant was blasted away, despite the fact that he was with her at the time. This must have made him feel useless, following which he was filled with rage.

Thus, there is a good chance that Deku will leave every hero assisting him and try to work all alone and carry the burden, while claiming that everything is fine.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21

Lady Nagant as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, saw Deku defeating Lady Nagant after making use of two new quirks, Smokescreen and Fa Jin.

However, Lady Nagant was unable to reveal much about All For One's plans after she got blasted through Air Walk, the quirk that All For One gave her. Nevertheless, it was revealed how she became a villain, as she did not want to get her hands dirtied by the Commission.

