My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 will be broadcast on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Deku, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist fighting the escapees while All Might tried to assist them. However, this was when an assassin made her presence known. Her name was Lady Nagant, a hero-turned-villain who was employed by All For One to capture Midoriya.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21: Deku will fight Lady Nagant

Release date and time, where to watch

Deku as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, is scheduled to be released on February 25, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions.

It will be released globally on the dates and times mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, February 25, 2023

All For One as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 preview (Image via BONES)

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21 will be first broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Viewers in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, while fans in several Asian countries can watch the series on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21?

Lady Nagant as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 21, titled The Lovely Lady Nagant, will see the fierce fight between Deku and Lady Nagant continue. Earlier, her despair and anger towards justice became bullets that flew through the sky as she received some additional help from All For One who gave the Quirk: Air Walk.

To counter Lady Nagant's wide set of skills, Deku might use all of the Quirks wielded by the former One For All users. Now that all of the former One For All users were ready to help Deku, there is a better chance of him reaching his potential quicker.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20

Best Jeanist, Endeavor, and Hawks as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 (Image via BONES)

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20, titled Hired Gun, saw Deku, Endeavor, Hawks, and Best Jeanist clear up all situations that were occurring on the streets. They planned to have Deku work alone to lure the Tartarus escapees, and thus they were expecting former hero Lady Nagant to join All For One's side.

Their suspicion was correct as All For One hired Lady Nagant to capture Deku and had thus given her an additional Quirk: Air Walk. In turn, she made use of her Quirk to try and shoot down Deku.

