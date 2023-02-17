My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 hints at Lady Nagant vs Deku

Studio BONES has finally released the preview images and synopsis for My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20, which will be released on Saturday, February 18, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV.

The episode, Hired Gun, will be available to stream internationally on Crunchyroll, with a few exceptions in select countries, where the anime will be available on Netflix.

The previous episode saw Midoriya leaving U.A. High to work with Endeavor, Best Jeanist, Hawks, and All Might. Upon doing so, he has now started to expand his knowledge and usage of the former One For All users' powers and thus defeated Muscular in the process.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 hints at Lady Nagant working for All For One

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20, titled Hired Gun, will depict Deku's life after he left U.A. High to work with the top three heroes and All Might. Since they are working together to find Shigaraki and All For One, Midoriya wanted to keep his friends away from danger.

Thus, the group will together defeat the villains who escaped multiple prisons across the country. However, considering that their main objective is to find Shigrakai and All For One, they will try to obtain information for the same.

During this pursuit, Deku will be targeted by an assassin sent by All For One named Lady Nagant. She was previously a hero who later became a villain. She will confront Deku to take him down upon All For One's orders.

Third and Second OFA users as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 preview (Image via BONES)

Additionally, the preview also revealed the faces of two former One For All users who weren't previously unveiled. Deku is set to converse with them in the upcoming chapter, thus he could receive some valuable information to take down the assassin, using one of their quirks.

Thus, the upcoming episode could be a battle of wits given that the assassin Lady Nagant was shown to possess a sniper-like weapon growing out of her arm. This means that fans could learn more about her quirk, in addition to learning the extent of Deku's One For All powers in the upcoming episode.

If fans are lucky, they could also learn about All For One's plans, as he was shown in one of the preview images as well.

The Eminence in Shadow is all set to deliver a mystery announcement, read here!

Poll : 0 votes