My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 will be broadcast on Saturday, February 18, 2023, at 5.30 pm JST in Japan on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV. The episode will also be available on Crunchyroll globally.

The previous episode saw Deku fighting Muscular as the villain longed to fight someone strong after being locked up for so long. Deku defeated the villain, following which he delivered him to the police.

The episode also showed a flashback to how Deku revealed his secret to his mother. It also showed Deku dropping out of UA to team up with the top three heroes and All Might to stop All For One and Shigaraki.

Lady Nagant to attack Deku in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20

Release date and time, where to watch

Izuku Midoriya, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 19

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20, titled Hired Gun, is scheduled to be released at 5.30 am JST in Japan. The release time for the same will vary depending on different time zones and regions.

It will be released globally on the dates and times mentioned below:

Pacific Standard Time: 12.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Central Standard Time: 2.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Eastern Standard Time: 3.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

British Standard Time: 8.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Central European Time: 9.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Indian Standard Time: 2 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Philippine Standard Time: 4.30 am, Saturday, February 18, 2023,

Australian Central Standard Time: 6 pm, Saturday, February 18, 2023.

Izuku and Inko Midoriya as seen in My Hero Academia season 6, episode 19

As stated earlier, My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 will be first broadcast on Nippon TV and Yomiuri TV in Japan. Following this, it will be available to stream globally on Crunchyroll.

Fans in the US and Canada can also stream the anime on Funimation and Hulu, and fans in several Asian countries can watch the anime on Netflix.

What to expect from My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20?

All For One, as seen in My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20 preview

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 20, titled Hired Gun, will see Deku defeat the villains who escaped multiple prisons across the country. He will keep his focus on finding Shigaraki, and that is when an assassin, Lady Nagant, sent by All For One, will confront Deku. She was previously a hero who later became a villain.

The preview also revealed the faces of two former One For All users who weren't unveiled the last time Deku met the previous users in his subconscious. Thus, he might get new information about other quirks he inherited through One For All.

Recap of My Hero Academia season 6, episode 19

Midoriya teaming up with Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist, and All Might

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19, titled Full Power!!, saw Deku fighting Muscular alone after he chose to become a vigilante, not revealing his identity to the public. He used all his abilities and defeated the villain by using One For All Full Cowling at 45%.

The episode also saw Deku and All Might revealing the secret behind One For All and Shigaraki's pursuit to Izuku's mother, Inko Midoriya. While she was quite worried about her son, Deku had made up his mind and teamed up with the top three heroes - Endeavor, Hawks, Best Jeanist - and All Might.

