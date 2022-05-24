My Hero Academia Season 6 releases character visuals, fans react negatively

My Hero Academia Season 6 just released some new character visuals, but some fans aren't particularly excited about it.

Fans of My Hero Academia are in for a treat as the anime's heroes and villains prepare for the upcoming war. They will, however, have to wait until the fall of 2022 to see it all unfold. In the meantime, My Hero Academia Season 6 has released new character visuals.

Based on social media reactions on Twitter and Reddit, fans weren't, however, particularly thrilled after the release of the character visuals. Some fans expected more from My Hero Academia Season 6 than just character visuals. Manga aficionados have a good idea of what to expect from this season. Anime enthusiasts, on the other hand, will have to wait a long time to watch how everything plays out.

Why do fans dislike the new My Hero Academia Season 6 character visuals?

Atsu 🍭 @Atsushi101X New character promo image for Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime! New character promo image for Season 6 of the My Hero Academia anime! https://t.co/xGtZW2Unft

Season 6 of My Hero Academia is still a few months away, so there is still time for promotional materials.Weekly Shōnen Jump is already marketing the next season in their own magazine. Fans, though, are still anticipating more from the current season.

The recently released character visuals

The images are from the official Japanese website. Here is a look at the main heroes for the upcoming season:

Izuku Midoriya

Katsuki Bakugo

Shoto Todoroki

Ochako Uraraka

Tenya Ida

My Hero Academia Season 6 appears to hint that each of these students will play an important role in the impending war. They've definitely gotten stronger with their training over the last few months.

The original League of Villains was also highlighted in the character visuals for My Hero Academia Season 6:

Tomura Shigaraki

Himiko Toga

Dabi

Mr. Compress

Spinner

Since defeating the Meta Liberation Army, the infamous villain has undergone a significant makeover. My Hero Academia Season 6 will see him prove himself as the major villain in the series.

Fans didn't care much for these visuals

Needless to say, many Twitter users have voiced their disappointment to the AnimeTV account. It's very telling when barely anybody is hyping the new visuals. Given how long they've been waiting for the new season, fans don't have much to talk about the new promotional materials.

On platforms such as Reddit, the negativity is much more widespread. u/No-Perspective-317 points out the lack of creativity in the latest artwork:

"You could pass this off as the season 3 character visuals and I’d be none the wiser"

Keep in mind that such comments have received hundreds of votes.Indeed, many fans assume these visuals were haphazardly copied and pasted. User u/myl017 adequately describes the general apathy from the fanbase:

"That sure is yet another character visual"

The involvement of Tenya Ida also has people talking, although not in a flattering way. u/Babington67 had this to say about his inclusion in the character visuals:

"Why are they even pretending that Iida is gonna get any screen time?"

For context, Ida hasn't appeared in a storyline since the Hero Killer arc. Since then, he's mostly remained in the background.

Some fans are simply looking forward to new content in the coming months. My Hero Academia Season 6 will hopefully live up to expectations, but these character portraits haven't and most likely won't. Fans will have to wait a little longer.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

