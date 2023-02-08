My Hero Academia season 6 reveals Deku's 5th Quirk

The preview for the upcoming My Hero Academia season 6 episode revealed another new Quirk of Izuku Midoriya’s. Achieved via his overarching Quirk of One For All, the preview shows Midoriya, Pro Hero name Deku, using the Smokescreen Quirk. The Quirk is one which he inherited from One For All’s Fifth User, En.

The upcoming episode will be the next installment of My Hero Academia season 6’s adaptation of the Tartarus Escapees arc, colloquially called the Vigilante or Dark Hero arc. With the arc being one of the most beloved in the entire series, fans are excited to see it progress and adapt the new Quirks Midoriya gains and uses.

Likewise, fans seem pleased with the adaptation choices of Smokescreen, expressing excitement for how Midoriya’s other Quirks will be adapted.

My Hero Academia season 6 episode 19 preview sets up Deku’s rematch with Muscular, introduction of new Quirk

My Hero Academia season 6 preview sets up an episode highlighting how Midoriya becomes the vigilante-like figure, giving the arc its colloquial namesake. The episode seems set to go as far as setting up Midoriya’s first major fight during this point in the story, which will be a rematch with the fan-favorite season 3 villain, Muscular (now called Jailbreaker).

The preview sees Midoriya using his Smokescreen Quirk quite freely, giving it a purple tint instead of the light-gray color the manga’s black-and-white art appeared to give it. Fans seem excited and pleased with the addition of color to the Quirk effect, creating conversations about what other of Deku’s remaining Quirks may be given a unique look in the anime series.

What makes fans even more excited, however, is that the series’ sixth season will finally be getting to some of the best material thus far. While the slower pace in recent episodes indicates that fans won’t be getting the highly-anticipated Star and Stripe arc this season, it should set up the all-but-confirmed seventh season to lead off with this material.

In any case, fans are still raving about My Hero Academia season 6's quality and adaptation process thus far. The first half of the season covered the Paranormal Liberation War arc, which was expertly adapted according to many fans and critics alike.

Highlights for both groups were the return of Mirio Togata, Midoriya’s discovering how to use Nana Shimura’s Float Quirk, and the infamous “Dabi’s Dance” scene.

