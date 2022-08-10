Naruto: Fanmade trailer of Madara Uchiha bridges the gap between fantasy and reality

Even though Naruto wrapped up years ago, fans have not stopped showing their love for the anime series. While Naruto is a popular anime among cosplayers, one fan of the series has stepped up the game with his extraordinary trailer featuring Madara Uchiha.

Jalex Rosa, an incredibly talented VFX artist, takes on ambitious projects even though he has little to no budget. His YouTube channel has over a million subscribers, and he has transformed himself into characters like Obito, Zenitsu, and the Hulk with the power of VFX.

Note: All of the media used belongs to Jalex Ross.

Naruto Fan's incredible effort towards a trailer featuring Madara Uchiha

Jalex Ross and his efforts

Jalex posing as Madara. (Image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

His previous works using VFX gave him the confidence to pursue the zealous goal of making a trailer with 66 shots in just a hundred days. He even hired friends to help transform his goal into reality. Unfortunately, his freelancing projects met a roadblock as the crypto market crashed and his clients went bankrupt.

He suddenly faced several financial roadblocks, but his creativity never stopped flowing. He continued to make progress on the shots using cheap props and later edited them with detailed textures.

An Impressive scene in the fanmade Naruto trailer. (Image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

In the trailer, the progress he made using image editing techniques within a minimal budget is simply astounding. His way of documenting the process is proof of the difficulties he faced on a day-to-day basis in his quest to create Madara's character.

He customized a pair of shoes to match Madara's style and proved his proficiency with VFX by editing his plain props into textured plates of armor. He even used affordable pieces of equipment to record his hair, which helped him produce realistic hair textures for Madara in the trailer.

Jalex @JalexRosa I'm creating a Naruto Trailer in the next 150 days. this is part 1 I'm creating a Naruto Trailer in the next 150 days. this is part 1 https://t.co/fxhMsfNa5n

He drew lines on his face to mimic the reincarnated look of Madara. The background also took a lot of time and effort to create, including sprites of ninjas, and the motion of the camera panning the image.

Jalex broke this massive project into simpler steps which included the background, movement, and character introduction. He visualized every shot he was supposed to create using his printer to keep him focused on the project.

Jalex Rose invested several hours creating the first shot of the remaining 65 for the Naruto trailer. Photoshop was used extensively to reach this goal. Thanks to two of his friends, who are also VFX artists, several new sprites were now available to Jalex.

He also showcased resilience when he came back stronger after hitting financial obstacles. Out of the 66 shots, two were perfected by Jalex, who showed it off at the end of his YouTube video.

Final Thoughts

Jalex as Madara in his fanmade Naruto trailer. (Image via youtube.com/c/JalexRosa)

The sheer amount of time and effort invested into the project is phenomenal, while the full trailer is still far from view. Currently, Part 1 of the trailer consists of two engaging shots which amazed Naruto fans all over the globe.

However, he still faces problems with creating more shots as it's not a casual task. Fans can help him out by supporting his YouTube channel, and by keeping an eye out for more of his content.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Shreya Das