Naruto live action confirmed to be in production by scriptwriter

The long-awaited Naruto live action appears to finally be in production, as scriptwriter Tasha Huo confirms. While the writer was confirmed to be working on the Naruto live action back in August, the confirmation of it being in production will assure fans that the project will finally come to fruition.

The Lionsgate-produced film was first announced over a decade ago, this being the first major update heard on it in years. Since it was announced, Naruto has both ended its original run and began its sequel series, Boruto: Naruto Next Generations, in 2016. The project seems to have received a new lease on life now, given this new announcement.

Variety interview confirms Naruto live action adaptation

is in production

Scriptwriter Tasha Huo confirmed in an interview that she has worked on a script for the Naruto live action adaptation and that the film is now in the production stage. While this is all that has been revealed about the live-action adaptation as of now, it is a good sign that more will be heard about the project soon.

After the four reanimated episodes of Naruto went forgotten, fans may have been pessimistic about the longevity of the series in the public eye. However, it seems that this is confirmation that the iconic anime series is far from forgotten. Tasha Huo is an experienced scriptwriter, best known for her work on Netflix’s The Witcher series, which no doubt gives confidence to fans of both series.

Long awaited Naruto live action and expectations

Who might the classic cast of Naruto be portrayed by in the live action film? (Image via Studio Pierrot)

The Naruto live action film will no doubt face scrutiny from both the original fans of the series and general audiences, who are more receptive to live-action films. While historically live-action anime films have faced backlash, such as the infamous Dragonball Evolution and Death Note adaptations, not all series have experienced such a reception.

The One Piece live-action adaptation received plenty of positive reviews, despite low expectations. Creator involvement and knowing where to tighten the script of the original anime and manga likely helped dramatically; while it is uncertain if Naruto author Masashi Kitimoto is involved in the script writing process, his presence could dramatically alter the film’s quality.

Ultimately, Naruto fans have something to be excited for: the nebulous nature of the film’s existence has finally been cemented as an upcoming release. For what the film adapts in the series, this is not yet confirmed, but it is likely fans will get to see Naruto, Sasuke, Kakashi, and more on the big screen in the coming future.

Be it a faithful adaptation or an adaptation that trims the fat, the film will finally fulfill the promise set by Lionsgate ten years ago—the release of a Naruto live-action adaptation in the first place.

