Netflix adds Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part 3 for fans in the USA

While Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series was over some while ago in Japan, the final episodes for the same were yet to be released in the USA. Fortunately, Netflix has finally released the third part of the anime on its streaming platform on Saturday, June 24, 2023.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series follows the adventures of Ash Ketchum and Goh as both travel all across the eight regions to complete their goals. While Ash is ascending through the ranks of the World Coronation Series, Goh is continuing his work with Project Mew.

Netflix released Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part 3 episodes in the USA on June 24

The Masters Eight Tournament continues with Part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys: The Series, now available on Netflix!



It's Ash vs. Leon for the title of World Champion!

Netflix is known to release series and anime on its streaming platform in several batches. The same was the case of Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series. The anime had previously released only 27 episodes in two installments.

Fortunately for the US fans, Netflix has finally added Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series Part 3 on its streaming platform. Featuring 15 new episodes, part 3 will majorly feature Ash Ketchum's final battles. As such, these battles see Ash battling against Leon for the title of World Champion.

Meanwhile, Goh is asked to join back with Project Mew in Hoenn for a new assignment, which is why he will end up missing out on watching Ash's match live. Elsewhere, Chloe and Eevee continue to grow closer.

Fans reacted positively to Pokemon Ultimate Journeys: The Series part 3 being added to Netflix

New Pokémon Ultimate Journeys set is out on Netflix today we Finally get Ash VS Leon with Pokemon Gotta Catch 'Em playing

Fans were excited to watch Ash's battles in the World Coronation Series. While they knew that he was set to win, viewers wanted to watch the same in English. As a result, they waited over six months for the episodes to be released on Netflix.

Now that the episodes are finally out, fans can finally witness Ash become the Pokemon Champion by beating Leon in the finals in all its glory. After the news surfaced online, many fans began watching the series in the English dub as they hoped to see Ash complete his goal in the same as well.

Finally watching Part 3 of Pokémon Ultimate Journeys on Netflix

Is it USA only ? Or is it available in EU?

The fans who had already watched the anime in Japanese knew that the final was set to feature an epic battle. As such, they were ready to watch the same in English again.

Meanwhile, other fans were confused about whether the anime was only being made available in the US or will it also be available in the UK as well. Unfortunately, fans from countries other than the US may need to look for other sources to watch the anime.

