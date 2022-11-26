Will there be a Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 2? Explained

With the information at fans' disposal, the chance to see Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 2 happening is scarce. Instead, the franchise looks to have something else planned with two episodes remaining in Pokemon Ultimate Journeys. Part 1 was all about Ash Ketchum, his Pokemons, and his companions as he set out to earn the title of Pokemon Master from the World Championship.

Episode 132 of the series made history as he finally achieved his dream. Beginning back in 1997, the franchise enjoyed a long and successful 25-year spell. With what could be termed as the series' biggest win, it only seemed fair for the franchise to end this way.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 1 marks the end of Ash's journey

The Pokemon anime first began airing in April 1997, featuring a 10-year-old boy named Ash Ketchum from Pallet Town. Born into the wonderful world of Pokemon, his dream was to become the strongest Pokemon Master. Now, after 25 years, he has finally achieved his dream.

The new World Champion Ash Ketchum (Image via OLM Studios)

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 1 culminated with Ash taking on the reigning world champion Leon for the coveted title. An intense battle ensued as both trainers and their Pokemon gave it their all. Moreover, Ash's Pikachu against Leon's Charizard was a sight to witness.

The little yellow electric-type Pokemon shattered his limits and fought back hard against the larger Charizard in an exciting battle, which resulted in Pikachu defeating Charizard in the anime. Additionally, Ash Ketchum finally lifting the trophy surrounded by his beloved Pokemon was truly an iconic moment, as it brought tons of hard work and dedication to a fruitful and well-deserved conclusion.

Pokemon franchise might have something else in mind

Sprigatito (Image via OLM Studios)

Pokefans need not despair just yet. With one of the remaining three episodes out, the franchise seems to be teasing a new project. A short scene at the end of episode 133 hints at an exciting new anime that could be released sometime in the future.

Pokemon Ultimate Journeys episode 133 ended with a clip featuring Team Rocket. They were in the Paldea Region, seemingly in search of a Pokemon. Soon, they spotted a Sprigatito in a clearing in the forest. Attempting to catch it, the Pokemon released a sleep-inducing scent and dashed away upon noticing them.

Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Feucoco (Image via Game Freak)

Although the scene was meant to serve comic purposes, Sprigatito is one of the three Pokemon offered at the beginning of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet videogame. Moreover, with three episodes remaining in Pokemon Journeys, it is interesting to note that there were also three choices for the player to begin with in Scarlet & Violet. Hence, this could be a big hint to what might be coming next for anime.

For now, the series has shifted focus to Ash's companion, Goh. Like the main protagonist, he was also a trainer and was deeply interested in Pokemon, particularly Mew. His aim was to join Project Mew and learn about the legendary Pokemon and hopefully capture it someday.

Final Thoughts

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet (Image via Game Freak)

As mentioned already, there will not be a Pokemon Ultimate Journeys part 2. However, to compensate for the lack of a second part, there will likely be another Pokemon anime in the future. At the current moment, with no official confirmation, Scarlet & Violet is the most probable approach for the franchise to proceed in the videogame sphere.

Meanwhile, the series has not revealed its next step yet, which is why the otaku community is worried about the upcoming steps for the Pokemon anime. In the end, it is a waiting game to see where the show goes next.

