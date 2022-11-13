How old is Ash in Pokemon Journeys? Explained

Ash Ketchum is 10 years old in Pokemon Journeys. He has been at this age ever since the series made its debut in 1997. Ash being 10 years old has been confirmed in almost every iteration of Pokémon so far.

The young boy has always been at the center of the world-renowned series. He has traveled the world, collecting powerful Pokemon and battling other trainers. Beginning his first-ever adventure in the Kanto Region, it has been over 25 years of striving to be the best.

Pokemon Journeys: Ash Ketchum might be 10 years old but he has certainly matured over the years

Ash crowned as the New World Champion in Pokemon Journeys (Image via OLM Studio)

There are a number of theories that point to Ash still being 10 years old, such as time slowing down or perhaps eternal youth. Aging is not often discussed in most arcs, just merely mentioned at a few junctures. A concrete explanation regarding how or why Ash hasn't aged hasn't been provided.

Age might be a number, but Ash has surely grown up in many ways (Image via OLM Studio)

While Ash is still 10 years old, he has matured in a number of ways throughout Pokemon, which is evident in Pokemon Journeys as well.

One of the biggest changes in Ash is his humility. We have seen him defeated many times in the past. These very defeats helped ground him and make him humble.

Another indicator is his Pokemon's behavior towards him. Thanks to the immense love and care he has shown his Pokemon, they have begun to obey him to the T. He tries hard to understand their needs and goes the extra mile to keep them happy. Thus, they go above and beyond in battle to contribute to his success.

Ash and his trusty companion Pikachu (Image via OLM Studio)

Again, as seen in Pokemon Journeys, Ash's situational awareness and knowledge have grown immensely. His battles throughout the years made him better at coming up with creative strategies and solutions for different situations that others would not have thought of.

Quite an important lesson, Ash does not allow success to get to his head. Initially, even the smallest of victories would feed his arrogance. But in Sun & Moon and Pokémon Journeys, Ash was a completely different individual.

Last but not least, Ash seems generally happier in the later seasons of the series. While he showcases the drive to be the best, there is also clear joy in doing so. He tries to live every day to its fullest. Some might dub it childish, but it is, in fact, the opposite as he finds his happiness in the grind.

