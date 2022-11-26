Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 all but confirms Scarlet & Violet anime

Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 just aired with quite an interesting teaser. One of the remaining three episodes is out and it looks like the franchise might still have something else planned. While the complete information is not clear at the moment, it has given fans a topic to buzz about.

The teaser at the end of Episode 133 brought Team Rocket into focus. They were in the Paldea region, clad in explorer outfits, and were in search of a Pokemon. Considering that this was being shown in the final three episodes, something new might be on its way.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 ending teaser hints at Scarlet & Violet anime

The scene

Team Rocket (Image via OLM Studios)

Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 ended with an interesting scene. The animation was a short clip about the notorious Team Rocket clad in explorer outfits. They were in Paldea, the same region as of the two games released this month, Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. This is the first time the area is being referenced.

Anyhow, they seemed to be searching for a Pokemon. Up ahead, in an open patch of the forest, they spotted a Sprigatito. This Pokemon is the first Generation 9 critter to be confirmed in Pokemon Journeys.

They then took out their Pokeballs and prepared to catch it. However, it released a scent that put them to sleep. Noticing them in the bushes, Sprigatito panicked and dashed away, and with that, the scene ended.

What it means

Sprigatito, Quaxly, and Feucoco (Image via Game Freak)

This short teaser at the end of Pokemon Journeys Episode 133 might be hinting at the start of something new. Given that it was Sprigatito, it points almost directly at Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. The scene stands as a possible official confirmation that the Generation 9 anime might be on the way.

At the time of writing this article, no such confirmation has been released. However, tons of speculation point at the same thing. An interesting fact is that Pokemon Scarlet & Violet showcased three starter Pokemon - Sprigatito, Fuecoco, and Quaxly.

Three creatures and three final episodes of Pokemon Journeys. With Sprigatito appearing in Episode 133, it looks like Fuecoco and Quaxly will appear next in the penultimate and final episodes, respectively, as well. The full annoucement of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet anime might come after it.

Could Team Rocket bring back Ash Ketchum? (Image via OLM Studios)

Another interesting takeaway is the presence of Team Rocket. The fact that they might be featured in a new Scarlet & Violet anime hints strongly that Ash Ketchum will be there as well.

Ash Ketchum finally achieved his dream and became the Pokemon World Champion in Pokemon Journeys. It heralded the end of a 25-year-long journey, with all of his hard work paid off. However, if there is indeed a new anime coming, maybe he isn't quite done yet.

Final thoughts

With the little teaser at the end of Episode 133, the franchise looks to be hinting at a new Pokemon Scarlet & Violet anime. Otherwise, it wouldn't make sense to feature Sprigatito all of a sudden, and that, too, in the Paldea region. That is, unless, the creators have something entirely different planned.

Whatever the case may be, there are two more episodes to go in Pokemon Journeys. If Fuecoco and Quaxly each make an appearance, it will be all but comfirmed. For now, we must look forward to what Episode 134 will have to offer.

