Netflix confirms Blue Eye Samurai season 2 via new trailer

On Tuesday, December 12, 2023, Netflix confirmed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that Blue Eye Samurai would return for season 2 through a new trailer. The series was one of the most popular original anime produced by Netflix in 2023, making its renewal in general unsurprising.

However, what is surprising is how quickly Blue Eye Samurai season 2 was announced, especially considering that the announcement came alongside a new trailer. The series initially premiered on Netflix on November 3, 2023, making the quick turnaround to the second season's announcement even more impressive.

Like many other Netflix original anime series, Blue Eye Samurai does not adapt any source material and is instead a truly original anime series produced by Netflix. It is presumed that Blue Eye Samurai season 2 will comprise wholly original material, rather than directly adapting other source material.

Blue Eye Samurai season 2 likely to be released in 2024 considering swift announcement of second season

Unfortunately, there is essentially no additional information about Blue Eye Samurai season 2. However, it can be presumed that most of the main staff and cast will return for the second installment. The staff would include director Jane Wu, creators and writers Michael Green and Amber Noizumi, and animation studio Blue Spirit.

The cast could include Maya Erskine, Masi Oka, Darren Barnet, Brenda Song, George Takei, Randall Park, Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawwwa, and Kenneth Braghan. They play Mizu, Ringo, Taigen, Princess Akemi, Seki, Heiji Shindo, Master Eiji, and Abijah Flower, respectively. These eight individuals are considered the main cast of the series.

Some recurring cast members who could return in Blue Eye Samurai season 2 include Stephanie Hsu, Ming-Na Wen, Harry Shum Jr. Mark Dacascos, Orli Mariko, Judah Green, Patrick Gallagher, Ann Harada, and Byron Mann. They all play Ise, Madame Kaji, Takayoshi, Chikaki, Young Mizu, Young Taigen, Lord Daichi, Mama, and Mikio, respectively.

The series' first season ran for eight episodes in total, which ranged from 35 to 62 minutes in length. Executive producers for the first season included the aforementioned Green and Noizumi, as well as Erwin Stoff. Joining Jane Wu as producers were Haven Alexander and Kevin Hart. Yuka Shirasuna and Brad Lee Zimmerman served as editors for the series.

Alongside Blue Spirit, Netflix Animation, 3 Arts Entertainment, and J.A. Green Construction Corporation are all listed as production companies for the series. It is presumed that all four will return for the second installment, given the high praise the series' general production received for the first season.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.