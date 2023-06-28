Netflix confirms The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh part 2 release date

Following the release of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 in December 2022, Netflix has just confirmed the release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2. As the streaming giant announced the release date as August 8, 2023, it also offered the audiences a sneak peek of the upcoming movie.

The first part of The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh received largely positive reviews from audiences in terms of its characters, animation, and plot when it was released in 2022, and the same is expected for Part 2.

Fans of the Seven Deadly Sins series immediately started sharing the pleasing news on various social media platforms as soon as Netflix announced the release date for The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2.

On August 8, 2023, Netflix will stream The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2

Netflix Anime @NetflixAnime



#SevenDeadlySins Tristan and the gang return! The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 hits Netflix on August 8! Here's a sneak peek with four new stills. Tristan and the gang return! The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 hits Netflix on August 8! Here's a sneak peek with four new stills.#SevenDeadlySins https://t.co/svBhU8VYOm

On June 27, 2023, Netflix confirmed through its Twitter account that The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 will be released on August 8, 2023. As Netflix revealed details about the sequel, it also revealed some crucial imagery from the upcoming film.

The key images featured the Holy Knight Deathpierce, who is a part of the Pleiades of the Azure Sky and works under Assistant Great Holy Knight Denzel Liones. Lancelot, Ban and Elaine's son was also depicted in the main graphics. Last but not least, Tristan Liones, the son of Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones was also shown in the images. In the images, Lancelot and Deathpierce are battling, as is Tristan.

Like its first part, The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 is entirely CGI and animated by Alfred Imageworks and Marvy Jack. Together with Bob Shirahata, known for Log Horizon, Fruits Basket, etc., Noriyuki Abe, known for Bleach, Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse, The Seven Deadly Sins the Movie: Prisoners of the Sky, and The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1, directs The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2.

Fans of the Seven Deadly Sins series were ecstatic when the news was announced since The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 2 would follow the climax of the first installment, which follows Tristan on a mission to rescue the kingdom his parents, Meliodas and Elizabeth Liones, fought so hard for.

Zeldris_Zezinho 🎴🌫️ @ZezinhoZeldris @NetflixAnime Oh yeah, that’s what I’m talking about, can’t wait to see the conclusion of the movie with Tristan and Lancelot @NetflixAnime Oh yeah, that’s what I’m talking about, can’t wait to see the conclusion of the movie with Tristan and Lancelot

Joshua @MarlinStar47 @NetflixAnime 🤯 i must admit the first part was quite good @NetflixAnime 🤯 i must admit the first part was quite good 👌

If anyone hasn't watched Netflix's The Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh, here is how Netflix describes the movie.

"14 years since the Kingdom of Liones defeated the Demon Clan and brought peace to the land, Prince Tristan is tormented by his inability to control two great powers: the Demon Clan power of his father, Meliodas, who served as captain of the Seven Deadly Sins as the Dragon Sin of Wrath, and the Goddess Clan power of his mother, Elizabeth."

It further continues:

"When Elizabeth’s life is threatened, Tristan flees the kingdom and heads toward Edinburgh, where Deathpierce — who was once a member of a group of the kingdom’s Holy Knights, the Pleiades of the Azure Sky — maintains his castle. But what are Deathpierce’s intentions?"

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes