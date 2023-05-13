Bleach Movies ranked in chronological watch order

Bleach, a franchise that dominated the anime world in the 2000s, held its ground in the Weekly Shonen Jump for over a decade. Even after the cessation of the original series, the legacy continues through its animated films. These Bleach movies, launched annually for several years by Toho, played a significant role in deepening the series' lore and the character arcs.

In this article, a detailed guide will be provided on how to watch the Bleach movies in chronological order. It will explore each movie's narrative, the ideal episode after which they should be seen, and where to stream them. Additionally, we will shed light on the upcoming second part of Bleach TYBW.

Bleach movies in order you should watch them

1) Memories of Nobody (2006)

Bleach Sakuga 作画 🉐 @BleachSakuga Key Animation: ? ? ?

Storyboard: Hideki Tachibana (橘 秀樹)

AD: Shingo Ogiso (小木曽 伸吾)



劇場版BLEACH [ブリーチ] MEMORIES OF NOBODY (2006) Key Animation: ? ? ?Storyboard: Hideki Tachibana (橘 秀樹)AD: Shingo Ogiso (小木曽 伸吾)劇場版BLEACH [ブリーチ] MEMORIES OF NOBODY (2006) https://t.co/MljOmywlWj

This inaugural Bleach film gives us the concept of Blanks and the Valley of Screams. Blanks are lost souls on their way to the Soul Society, having forgotten their identities, and the Valley of Screams is their residence. The plot primarily revolves around Ichigo and Rukia, as they strive to save Senna, a Soul Reaper who is composed entirely of Blank souls.

The movie introduces an exciting challenge as the protagonists must persuade their comrades to aid them in their mission. This film provides a compelling narrative that complements the primary anime series and is best watched after episode 117.

2) The DiamondDust Rebellion (2007)

The second movie shifts the spotlight to Toshihiro Hitsugaya, the prodigious captain of Squad 10. Here, the narrative is built around a special artifact, the King's Seal, which is stolen under mysterious circumstances. Hitsugaya becomes a prime suspect due to the similarities between his zanpakuto's powers and those of the thief.

This film takes viewers on a fascinating journey as Hitsugaya battles accusations and seeks to restore order. The DiamondDust Rebellion offers a deeper insight into Hitsugaya's character and should be viewed after episode 125.

3) Fade to Black (2008)

The third film in the series introduces a unique twist with a pair of memory-erasing children. These mysterious figures target Mayuri Kurotsuchi, causing chaos in the Soul Society. The plot takes an intriguing turn when Rukia's memory is erased, and she's convinced that she and the children were once friends. Ichigo, aided by Kon, embarks on a mission to recover Rukia and restore her memories.

This film presents a different challenge for Ichigo and adds another layer of complexity to the series. It is recommended to watch this film after episode 125.

4) Hell Verse (2010)

Effects Sakuga @EffectsSakuga

Movie: Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010)

sakugabooru.com/post/show/1918… Key Animation: Hironori Tanaka (田中 宏紀)Movie: Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010) Key Animation: Hironori Tanaka (田中 宏紀) Movie: Bleach the Movie: Hell Verse (2010)sakugabooru.com/post/show/1918… https://t.co/ZhaHAm4YWO

The final Bleach film presents an interesting premise as Ichigo and the Soul Reapers contend with masked spirit beings from hell. This movie is centered around a kidnapping scenario, with Ichigo's sisters being taken hostage.

The movie explores the concept of hell in the universe, and how the characters navigate this dangerous landscape to save their loved ones. While the plot may seem familiar, the unique setting and stakes involved provide an engaging viewing experience. The movie should ideally be viewed after episode 299.

Where to watch Bleach - streaming details for movies and anime

Here are the streaming details regarding where viewers can watch the series:

Movie/Anime Platform Memories of Nobody Amazon Prime Video, Funimation, and Vudu The DiamondDust Rebellion Amazon Prime Video, Funimation, and Vudu. Fade to Black Amazon Prime Video, Funimation, and Vudu. Hell Verse Amazon Prime Video, Funimation, and Vudu. Bleach Anime Series Netflix, Hulu, Crunchyroll, Disney plus

What to expect in Bleach TYBW part 2

ginto_gin @ginto_gin Loved every minute of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1. Streaming with English subtitles or dubbed on Hulu. Eagerly awaiting Season 2! Loved every minute of Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Season 1. Streaming with English subtitles or dubbed on Hulu. Eagerly awaiting Season 2! https://t.co/rZTUxu2Cv3

As the continuation of Bleach Thousand Years of Blood War saga picks up with its 14th episode, audiences can anticipate an in-depth focus on Ichigo as he familiarizes and hones his skills with his newfound Zanpakuto and Bankai. The narrative arc is also set to explore the circumstances of the other three Soul Reapers who have been captured by Squad Zero.

Particularly keen attention is likely to be paid to Renji, a figure that fans expect to see more of in this upcoming installment of TYBW. The narrative will expand to provide a richer understanding of his character and role in the unfolding events.

The second installment of Thousand Years of Blood War, as hinted in the recently released preview trailer following the conclusion of the first installment, will pivot its primary focus towards the contrasting paths chosen by Ichigo and Uryu Ishida. Viewers will witness the long-standing friends on opposing sides of the conflict. Ichigo is seen aligning with the Soul Reapers while Uryu, in a testament to his heritage, stands with Yhwach and the Quincies.

