Where will Bleach TYBW stream? Platform details revealed

Bleach TYBW is finally set to make its return this month, and fans are excited to see it happen. The fandom was earlier disappointed to not see a proper ending to their favorite series, but the creators swooped into the rescue by announcing Season 17. This new season will follow the Thousand Year Blood War arc of Tite Kubo's manga.

The Bleach series debuted on October 5, 2004, with Studio Pierrot's venture into animating the manga. The show released 16 seasons of the shonen series, which is approximately 366 episodes. However, fans began requesting more after the final episode aired on March 27, 2012. They wanted the anime to adapt the rest of the manga.

Now, almost a decade later, the creators of the show have chosen to bring it back. Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War is scheduled to arrive in October 2022. Leaks have suggested that the animation of the series will be done by Studio Pierrot once again.

Where to stream Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War?

The anime is set to return on October 11, 2022, on TV Tokyo in Japan. As announced earlier, it will be a 4-cour series.

Besides being a popular and largely-accessible anime streaming platform, Crunchyroll was expected to stream the final season. However, recent reports suggest that Disney+ was able to outbid Crunchyroll and acquire streaming rights for the anime.

Due to this reason, on September 30, 2022, Crunchyroll removed the entire catalog of Bleach episodes from its website. Moreover, with the official announcement of the news regarding its airing, it becomes certain that Crunchyroll will not be streaming the returning anime series.

With Disney+'s acquisition of exclusive rights, fans have expressed concerns over Bleach being censored and turned "family friendly."

Disney+ will now exclusively stream the series on its platform. While being relatively familiar with anime, the OTT platform is not known for its anime section, as it does not have an extensive selection of anime shows.

There is reason to believe that Disney+ will not immediately release the episodes. However, two possibilities exist that suggest the episodes will either be released a few weeks after their Japanese release or all episodes will be out together once 60 episodes are completed. As such, Bleach TYBW is not expected to release on Disney+ in October 2022.

Meanwhile, VIZ Media released a statement confirming that Bleach Season 17 episodes will be simulcast. This implies that the episodes will be released globally every week. VIZ Media will also be releasing an English dub for Bleach TYBW, but the dates for the same have not been confirmed yet.

Final Thoughts

After a long 10-year hiatus, the acclaimed anime series is finally set to return to adapt the final arc of Tite Kubo’s manga. However, with the way current events have turned out, fans of the show are more than displeased.

There were concerns over the bidding war involving Crunchyroll and Disney+ initially. Following that, it is now left to be seen how the winning party handles it. Additionally, the platform's guidelines conflict with the nature of the show, making fans question whether or not the series wil be forced to change its ratings to suit the "family-friendly" tag.

Disney+ is also rumored to release all the previous 16 seasons of the show on their platform, but there has been no official confirmation regarding the same.

