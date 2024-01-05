Netflix reconfirms Arcane season 2 release window with new trailer

Friday, January 5, 2024, saw the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Netflix Anime post a new teaser trailer for the upcoming and highly anticipated Arcane season 2. The 45-second trailer also reconfirmed the Fall 2024 release window for the series, which was previously revealed upon the initial announcement of the second season’s production.

While the latest Arcane season 2 trailer has reconfirmed this initial release window, it has not narrowed it down any further beyond what fans had already known. Likewise, while the trailer doesn’t offer much in the way of dialogue or information, it nevertheless serves as an intriguing and ominous teaser for the second season of the series.

Arcane season 2, just like the first season, is based on the world-famous League of Legends video game, as well as the characters and lore established within the game. Generally speaking, each main character in Netflix’s series is a playable character in-game, with the series expanding on and adapting their established lore.

Arcane season 2 trailer gives off ominous vibes with no dialogue, blurry visuals, and more

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the latest teaser trailer for Arcane season 2 did excitingly reconfirm the November 2024 release window for the series. While it unfortunately did not narrow this window down any further, the reconfirmation of the original release window is nevertheless encouraging. It suggests that Netflix is moving through their production of the series without any major issues, suggesting that there will be no unexpected delays for the premiere of the second season.

The trailer features blurry visuals and eerie backing music, focusing on a character who seems to be giving himself some sort of medical treatment. Blood can be seen flowing in and out of massive tubes and jars, mixing with a green liquid in the process.

The central character closes a locket in the trailer’s final moments before the camera widens out, revealing a massive body hanging from the ceiling as it ends.

Expand Tweet

It’s unclear exactly what this could be setting up for Arcane season 2, but Netflix’s production team clearly leaned into a spooky and ominous sensation for this specific trailer. It’s unclear if the events of the second season will be similarly strange, but this is likely the case given the latest trailer.

It’s also worth mentioning that, given all available promotional material for the second season right now, fans have essentially no idea what its overarching plot will be.

The first season of Arcane premiered in November 2021 and was met with excellent reviews and critical praise despite a shaky leadup to its release. Both League of Legends fans and those viewers completely new to the series and lore alike heavily praised Netflix’s production.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.