Solo Leveling English dub trailer revealed in Anime NYC with full major cast

Friday, November 17, 2023, saw a Solo Leveling English dub announced via a trailer and full major cast list, with the series being one of the most highly anticipated anime of 2024. Likewise, the announcement of an English dub has only further built up the excitement and anticipation surrounding the production, with dub fans excited to see the anime.

While the original subtitled anime series is set to premiere in January 2024 on Japanese broadcast television, it’s unclear if the Solo Leveling English dub will also premiere at the same time. While it’s expected that the production will be a SimulDub as many other English dubs of popular anime series Crunchyroll offers, this has yet to be confirmed at the time of this article’s writing.

Nevertheless, it’s expected that the Solo Leveling English dub will premiere sometime soon after the original Japanese version, despite a lack of confirmation on this currently. Assuming the production follows Crunchyroll’s typical SimulDub schedule, the series’ English dubbed version should premiere on the service roughly two weeks after the original Japanese language.

Solo Leveling English dub sets Anime NYC ablaze with excitement and anticipation for the project

The latest

Expand Tweet

As mentioned above, the Solo Leveling English dub was announced on Friday, November 17, 2023, at Anime NYC with a full major cast list and a two-minute-long English dubbed trailer. Besides that, it was also revealed that Caitlin Glass will serve as the English dub’s ADR director.

The full major cast list includes Aleks Le as Sung Jinwoo, Justin Briner as Yoo Jinho, Rebecca Wang as Sung Jinah, Michelle Rojas as Cha Hae-in, Ian Sinclair as Choi Jong-in, Christopher R. Sabat as Baek Yoonho, Kent Williams as Go Gunhee, SungWon Cho as Woo Jinchul and Dani Chambers as Lee Joohee.

Shunsuke Nakashige is directing the anime series at A-1 Pictures, adapting it from the original webtoon series of the same name by DUBU, Chugong, and h-goon. Noboru Kimura is set to write the screenplay, with anime character designs made by Tomoko Sudo and anime monster designs made by Hirotaka Tokuda.

Expand Tweet

The anime is set to premiere in Japan in January 2024, with Crunchyroll set to stream the series internationally as it premieres and continues to air in Japan. As mentioned above, the Solo Leveling English dub has no current release date but is expected to premiere sometime after the original Japanese language version.

Yen Press published the series in English with the eighth volume set to be released on January 21, 2024. The series originally ran from March 4, 2018, to December 29, 2021, and was compiled into 14 volumes in total with 179 individual chapters.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.