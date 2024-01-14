Netflix releases first trailer for Eiichiro Oda's MONSTERS anime

The MONSTERS anime has long been the coveted dream of the One Piece fandom, serving as a beacon of anticipation for enthusiasts. Originating from an obscure piece of manga, MONSTERS is intricately tied to Ryuma, a mythical figure in the One Piece universe.

This spin-off story, born from the 1994 one-shot MONSTERS: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku, explores Ryuma's narrative, promising to unveil the mysteries behind his enigmatic character. As the MONSTERS anime prepares to make its debut, the title is poised to take fans on an immersive journey into the depths of Ryuma's story, adding a captivating layer to the expansive world of One Piece.

Disclaimer- This article contains minor spoilers for One Piece.

MONSTERS anime release date announced

The release date for the MONSTERS anime has been announced along with a trailer. It is set to premiere on Netflix on January 21, 2024, with the title MONSTERS 103 Mercies Dragon Damnation.

The animation for the MONSTERS anime resembles the style that One Piece's Egghead Island arc adopted. The trailer of the anime, adapted from Eiichiro Oda's '90s one-shot, generated a mixed reaction within the fanbase.

Being an offshoot of the revered One Piece series, expectations ran high among enthusiasts. While diehard fans expressed unwavering excitement, others were more critical, particularly about the animation quality.

Concerns about choppy movements and a lack of expected fluidity were voiced, emphasizing the high standards set by One Piece's animation quality. Some even likened the production to fan animation, drawing parallels to low-budget projects on platforms like X and YouTube.

Despite the critical feedback, a sizable section of the fanbase remains optimistic about Eiichiro Oda’s MONSTERS series.

As fans eagerly await the premiere, it's crucial to recognize that the trailer might not accurately reflect the finished work, and judgment should be reserved until the complete series is available for streaming.

The MONSTERS anime is adapted from the 1994 one-shot manga Monsters: Ippaku Sanjō Hiryū Jigoku by Shueisha, later compiled in the Wanted series with Eiichiro Oda's other one-shots. As part of the One Piece 100 We Are ONE celebration, a voice comic adaptation of this one-shot was created in 2021, coinciding with the release of One Piece's 100th volume.

Notably, the MONSTERS story promises to delve into and validate the mystical feats of Ryuma, a character extensively referenced in One Piece. This adds an intriguing layer to the narrative, offering fans a deeper understanding of Ryuma's backstory and contributions to the One Piece universe.