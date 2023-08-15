Netflix removes controversial Tomb Raider anime's landing page

Fans have recently discovered that the landing page for Netflix’s controversial Tomb Raider anime series has been removed from the streaming service's platform. The news comes amidst the SAG-AFTRA strikes in Hollywood, as Hayley Atwell, the starring voice actress for the series, was seen joining the same internationally in late July 2023.

This latest update also came only months after showrunner Tasha Huo's reiteration that the anime was still in production as of May 2023. After having been initially announced in January 2021, fans are now wondering what the status of the Tomb Raider anime is.

The Tomb Raider anime was set to pick up after the third reboot game, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, which was initially released in 2018 for last-gen consoles and PC. The game was the third in an entire reboot trilogy, and seemingly set the stage for the plot of the planned anime series.

Tomb Raider anime status in limbo after Netflix seems to shut down project

As mentioned above, the Tomb Raider anime was said to be in production as recently as May 2023. However, extenuating factors combined with the latest removal of the anime's landing page made fans speculate that the series may not be released after all.

For some fans, this is great news, with many rejecting the idea of an anime series based on the reboot game trilogy.

Fans expressed reservations about Netflix potentially infusing the series with a new mindset, following 2022 leaks about a fourth game with a female love interest. Several individuals were incensed by this and expressed their disdain via various online forums.

These sentiments have resurfaced in light of this latest news about the status of the anime series, which is yet to share any promotional clips or images beyond the landing page. This is especially confusing considering that there were rumors in June 2023 that the series had already been renewed for a second season. However, Netflix did not confirm or deny this report at the time and has since not commented on the same.

Atwell was part of a large group of overseas actors, who gathered in Leicester Square, London, in late July 2023, to show solidarity with the SAG-AFTRA strikers in America. Atwell, Brian Cox, Simon Pegg, Andy Serkis, Imelda Staunton, and more attended the rally and/or spoke at it. It's unclear if Atwell's involvement in this showing disrupted the series' status, and if she is actively involved in the production of the Tomb Raider anime.

